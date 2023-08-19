This Sunday (20), the first round of the early presidential election in Ecuador will be held with the country plunged into two crises.

The first is political. In May, conservative President Guillermo Lasso announced the so-called “cross-death”, that is, the dissolution of the National Assembly and the immediate calling of early elections for the country’s Executive and Legislative branches.

Lasso, who was responding to an impeachment process in the Legislature and whose term would end only in 2025, adopted the measure as a response to the political crisis in the country. Before him, six presidents of Ecuador have not finished their terms since the return of democracy in 1979, for reasons such as death, dismissal and call for early elections.

The second crisis, which influences the first, concerns public safety. Ravaged by organized crime, Ecuador saw in these elections a presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, killed in Quito with just 11 days left for the population to go to the polls. Other attacks indicated the scope of violence perpetrated by criminal groups vying for power in the country’s streets and prisons.

It is precisely by focusing on security that an outsider plans to surprise in the final stretch of the Ecuadorian election. Entrepreneur Jan Topic, 40, has appeared in most recent polls in second place, after presenting poor numbers until the end of July.

His name gained even more prominence after the murder of Villavicencio, as the criminal group Los Lobos, in a video in which they claimed responsibility for the attack, promised that Topic would be next. Searches for the businessman’s name skyrocketed on Google in the days following the crime.

Topic’s family owns Telconet, a giant technology and security company, and the young entrepreneur was once a soldier in the French Foreign Legion, where he served as a sniper and paratrooper in Ukraine, Syria and Africa.

He says he is an admirer of Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, for his public security policy – ​​which made the homicide rate in the Central American country plummet and earned the president high approval ratings, but is criticized by human rights organizations.

“He has a coherent plan, with clear concepts”, praised Topic, in an interview with El País. “He did not give up, he faced the mafias, he faced all the political parties, Congress, he went there and did it, without giving up.”

Without having reached the presidency, Topic has already starred in controversies. He and his father, Tomislav Topic, were investigated over allegations of Telconet’s participation in the Odebrecht corruption scheme in Ecuador. The Ecuadorian government reached an agreement with Topic’s company to return US$ 13.5 million to public coffers.

In addition, in 2019, Topic was in the news in the Ecuadorian press due to an extremely violent fight with a brother, motivated by a property dispute within the family.

Poll leader wants ex-president convicted of corruption as ‘adviser’

The businessman will have as his main opponent the leader in the polls, Luisa González, from the Citizen Revolution movement, of former left-wing president Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

In an interview with El País, she commented on the role that the former president, sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption and who received asylum in Belgium, would have in his government, if he emerges victorious on Sunday (or in the second round, scheduled for October ).

González said that he would “never offer a pardon” to Correa because “he himself does not want it”, but at the same time guaranteed that he will be “one of the main advisers” of his government.

“Rafael Correa received political asylum because the judges who acted in his case were partial. There is no impartial justice system and Belgium says that when it grants you political asylum”, claimed González.

This Sunday’s presidential election has six other candidates, including Christian Zurita, who replaced Villavicencio; former Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner; and the indigenous leader Yaku Pérez, who became known for his protests during the Correa and Lenín Moreno governments (2017-2021).

Whoever wins this Sunday (or in October) knows they will face one of the biggest political crises and certainly the biggest security challenge in Ecuador’s history.