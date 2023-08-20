Until three months ago, no one expected a general election in Ecuador this year. The early call announced by President Guillermo Lasso in May took the entire country by surprise, a sensation that has not stopped growing over the weeks. This Sunday, 13 million Ecuadorians will vote in a first round marked by the assassination of one of the presidential candidates during the campaign and uncertainty. With a large number of undecided, the result is difficult to predict, although it is most likely that the next president will be decided in a second round to be held on October 15. In order not to get lost on this atypical election day, these are some key points that will define the election.

The assassination of Villavicencio

The serious security crisis that Ecuador is going through showed its greatest potential in this electoral campaign. The assassination of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio, at the exit of a meeting in Quito, the capital, froze the entire country. If not even a presidential hopeful was safe, who is? Villavicencio based his program on the frontal fight against corruption and drug trafficking and had publicly denounced threats against him from organized crime, but nothing prevented hitmen from shooting up his car 10 days before the elections. The authorities detained six Colombians related to the attack, although the investigation has not yet shed any light on his death. Nor is it the first assassination of a politician, on July 23 the newly elected mayor of Manta, the third largest city in the country, was assassinated.

A man lights a candle around a photo of assassinated candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Dolores Ochoa (AP)

The polls

One day before the assassination, the latest polls were published, so it is impossible to predict whether the assassination could have moved the intention to vote. Until then, all the polls placed Correísmo candidate Luisa González in the lead, although far from a victory in the first round. Doubts multiplied about the second candidate to play for the Presidency in October. The unofficial polls that the parties move behind the scenes these days, in which the law prevents their publication, place Otto Sonnenholzner, former vice president of Lenín Moreno (2017-2021), and Jan Topic, the so-called Ecuadorian bukele. The two are committed to strong-arm policies, in the style of the Salvadoran president, to put an end to organized crime and insecurity, which is already the greatest concern of Ecuadorians.

The power of the undecided

Any candidate could surprise, like the indigenist Yaku Pérez or Daniel Noboa, 35, son of businessman and five-time presidential candidate Álvaro Noboa. The latest measurements had up to 40% undecided, with enough capacity to make anything happen in the results. Will there be a Villavicencio effect? The assassinated candidate did not have many options to go to the second round, but his death may have moved votes towards his movement, which is now led by his friend and journalist, Christian Zurita. Villavicencio’s name and face will continue to appear on this Sunday’s ballot.

The possible return of correísmo

Followers of Luisa González participate during her closing campaign in Quito.

Jose Jacome (EFE)

There is no exile more present in his country than Rafael Correa in Ecuador. The former president has lived in Brussels since 2017 and has not set foot in Ecuador because he would be jailed for the bribery conviction against him, but for voters it is as if his name appeared on the ballot this Sunday. “I vote for Correa” is the way people say that they will vote for Luisa González, the candidate of the movement led by the former vice president from Belgium. When Lasso announced the dissolution of the Assembly and the call for early elections, Correísmo had just celebrated its biggest victory in recent years in municipal and regional elections. Correa himself acknowledged that Lasso’s decision took him by surprise because he felt that he was offering him victory on a platter.

Lasso, the disappeared

The president told EL PAÍS the day after his announcement that he had chosen to “govern six months in purgatory instead of two years in hell.” Until then, never in the history of Ecuador had a president invoked an article of the Constitution that under the name of cross death allows to dissolve the Assembly and advance the elections. In fact, the next president will only govern until the end of the current term, that is, 18 months. Lasso made that decision to avoid the political trial to which he was subjected by Parliament for alleged corruption and, although he played for a few weeks with his possible candidacy, he stepped aside and not even his party presented a candidate for the electoral race.

insecurity and fear

Ecuadorians acknowledge that they are afraid. Never before had he experienced a situation of violence like the current one, which has worsened in the last three years. Hit men, prison massacres, dismemberments and shootings are now commonplace in a country that until now had been considered calm. The Mexican and Colombian drug cartels have turned Ecuador from a country of transit into a center of operations, unleashing a violence that to some is beginning to remind them of Colombia in the 1980s. The murder of Villavicencio also connects organized crime with the policy. So far in 2023, 4,574 violent deaths have been registered, while 2022 closed with the highest number in history, with 4,600, double that of 2021. At the current rate, by the end of this year it could reach a rate of crime rate of 40 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, which would place Ecuador among the most violent countries in the world.

Soldiers search student backpacks in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Martin Mejia (AP)

