How did you feel about the content of this article?

People walk in Guayaquil amid electoral propaganda | Photo: EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Ecuador goes to the polls this Sunday to choose the successor to President Guillermo Lasso. The atmosphere is very tense. Journalist Christian Zurita, who replaced assassinated candidate Fernando Villavicencio, said he had been “threatened with death” on social media.

According to the organization of the campaign, the user “Cartel Jalisco NG” left a comment on the TikTok network with the message “Cristian trembles”. “Threats against my life and my team will not stop us, but they force us to adopt greater security protocols to avoid the harsh events we experienced on August 9th”, said Zurita on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Villavicencio was killed by a Colombian gunman on the 9th, as he was leaving a rally in the northern part of Quito. He had accused the leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, an ally of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, of threatening him with death.

Candidate Luisa Gonzalez, linked to former president Rafael Correa, leads polls for this Sunday’s elections.