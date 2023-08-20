Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/20/2023 – 5:27 am

Campaign was marked by assassinations of political leaders, including a presidential candidate. The issue of security dominates the final stretch of the election in the country, which is also going through a political and economic crisis.Ecuador goes to the polls this Sunday (20/08) under tension, after a campaign marked by an unprecedented wave of violence, which included in the space three weeks ago the assassination of three of the country’s political leaders, including a presidential candidate.

The assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on August 9, after a rally in the capital, Quito, shocked the South American country of 18 million inhabitants, which is facing a triple crisis: political, economic and public security.

Just under two weeks earlier, the mayor of the city of Manta, Agustín Intriago, had already been assassinated. Finally, on August 14, it was the turn of Pedro Briones, a leader of former President Rafael Correa’s party, to be the victim of murder.

It is in this climate of tension that the Ecuadorian electorate will decide who will lead the country. At the moment, the country is under a state of exception decreed by the government, but the elections were held.

Candidates

Eight candidates are in the running, including veteran politicians and businessmen. Among them are environmentalist Yaku Pérez; former ‘correista’ deputy Luisa González; o former Franco-Ecuadorian legionnaire and security entrepreneur Jan Topic; former Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner; businessman politician Xavier Hervas; businessman and former congressman Daniel Noboa; and the independent Bolivar Armijos.

The fight against crime has been one of the main promises of the candidates who want to succeed the current president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, who has given up running for re-election.

In May, Lasso decreed the dissolution of the country’s Congress through an institutional mechanism called “cross death”, a day after presenting his defense in an impeachment process against him in the opposition-controlled Legislature. With the measure, Lasso also announced early general elections.

The most recent polls indicate that Luisa González is leading the race. In one of the surveys, he registered 24% of the voting intentions.

Former deputy Fernando Villavicencio, appeared in second place, with about 12%, even after his assassination. In this case, the votes may go to his replacement in the campaign, journalist Christian Zurita, whose registration is still pending.

In third place, and rising in the latest polls, appears Jan Topic, a billionaire who has served in the Foreign Legion and uses the music from the movie “Top Gun” in campaign events. He has attracted attention for his promise to adopt a “firm hand” policy against crime, in the style of Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, who jailed tens of thousands of people in his country to fight criminal factions, but was also accused serious violations of human rights.

With this pulverized scenario, it is likely that the dispute will pass to a second round. Under the Ecuadorian system, to win, a candidate needs more than 50% of the valid votes, or 40% with an advantage of at least 10% over the runner-up.

Protest

What will dominate the elections, according to experts, will be anti-correism and frustration, especially with violence. “People are fed up,” says Efrén Guerrero, a political scientist at the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador, in an interview with DW. “Ecuador enters the elections tired and afraid.”

Ecuador ended 2022 with the highest rate of violent deaths in its history, recording 25.32 per 100,000 inhabitants, the vast majority associated, according to the government, with organized crime and drug trafficking, which gained strength on the coast and turned ports into major centers of cocaine distribution to Europe and North America.

It was a crisis announced, assesses Wolf Grabendorff, a researcher specializing in Ecuador. However, what is only now manifesting is “the structural dimension of this crisis, which makes visible the influence of different criminal groups in the State”. Grabendroff also believes this will be “definitely a protest election”.

Ecuador has also been facing problems since the covid-19 pandemic, which plunged the country into a deep economic crisis. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Inec), currently the poverty level is still above the pre-pandemic level, with one in four Ecuadorians living in this situation.

All of this also fuels violence, which has also been largely driven by drug trafficking. In recent years, homicides have quintupled, prisons have become the scene of gang wars and, according to the UN, this year Ecuador overtook Colombia as the main exporter of cocaine, although Colombia remains the main producer.

“There is an economic crisis, an emotional crisis and a security crisis, but also a huge mental health crisis”, summarizes Efrén Guerrero.

“Ecuador is the new Colombia”

The system’s cooptation, the links between the mafia and politics, and the assassinations of presidential candidates made it inevitable to compare the situation in Ecuador with that of Colombia in the 1980s. “What Colombia suffered in the 1980s and what Mexico suffered in the 1990s, Ecuador is suffering today,” said former vice president Otto Sonnenholzner.

The comparison is valid, says Garbendorff. However, the dynamics of drug trafficking has evolved in the globalized context. While in Colombia national cartels, such as the Medellín cartel or the Cali cartel, predominated, in Ecuador it faces the influence of international actors, including Mexican or even European ones.

jps/cn (DW, AFP, ots)