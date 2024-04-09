He former vice president of Ecuador Jorge Glasarrested last Friday after a police raid on the Mexican Embassy in Quito, He is stable and will be transferred to jail in the next few hours. after recovering in a hospital.

This was stated this Tuesday by the National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Adult Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), the State penitentiary agency, in a statement in which it mentions that Glas remained under medical observation during the last hours at the Naval hospital in the city of Guayaquil.

According to the SNAI, Glas was transferred to a medical center due to decompensation due to his refusal to eat food, while a police report – and Correismo sources – attribute his transfer to prison to a possible medication overdose.

Glas was convicted of corruption in 2017. Photo:National Police of Ecuador via Getty Images Share

According to the evaluations carried out, “at the moment he presents stable health parameters and within the normal range, so he can receive the corresponding medical discharge,” the penitentiary system stated in the letter.

The SNAI added that “during the course of this April 9”, in strict compliance with security protocols, Glas will return to La Roca, the maximum security prison in Ecuador where he was held after his arrest at the Mexican Embassy.

In that prison, the SNAI noted, “the protection of the physical integrity” of Glas will be ensured.

Andrés Villegas, Glas's lawyer, considered the SNAI statement to be brief and complained about the lack of official information about the real situation regarding Glas' health crisis that occurred on Monday.

This is because a police report – to which Glas's defense had access – mentions an alleged poisoning by medications and local media claimed that Gas had suffered a “self-induced deep coma.” SNAI, however, refers to a decompensation due to lack of food intake.

Villegas told Efe that they hope to receive official information about the situation of Glas, who was minister and vice president during the presidential term of Rafael Correa (2007-2017), with whom he has been friends since his youth. He was also Lenín Moreno's vice president (2017-2021) in the first months of his mandate.

Vinicio Tapia, another of the former vice president's lawyers, also told AFP that he has been prevented from speaking with his client. “We don't know more than 60 hours (about his condition), we don't know about him from the moment he was kidnapped at the Mexican embassy” on Friday, he said.

The police guard the hospital to which Jorge Glas was transferred. Photo:AFP Share

Glas, who had entered the Mexican Embassy in Quito last December, requested asylum from the Mexican State, which granted it to him last Friday, and hours later the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, He ordered the police assault on the diplomatic headquarters to arrest him, which caused the breakdown of relations on the part of Mexico.

The assault on the embassy has received international condemnation, while Ecuador justifies its action by the fight against corruption, since Glas is being prosecuted for alleged embezzlement in a case about the reconstruction of the province of Manabí after the 2016 earthquake, and has yet to complete an eight-year sentence in two other cases, for which he has already served close to five years. in prison between 2017 and 2022.

EFE and AFP