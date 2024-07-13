Ecuador | Five people were sentenced to prison for the murder of the presidential candidate

Ecuador|Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead in Ecuador’s capital Quito after a campaign event in August 2023.

South America In Ecuador, the verdicts for the presidential candidate that happened last August were handed down on Friday Fernando Villavicencio about the murder, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

Villavicencio, 59, known as a journalist and anti-corruption campaigner, was shot dead in the country’s capital, Quito, after a campaign rally in August 2023.

On Friday, the court found five people guilty of Villavicencio’s murder. Two of them, Carlos Edwin Angulo Lara and Laura Dayanara Castillo received a prison sentence of 34 years and eight months.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Angulo, also known as “El Invisible” (the invisible one), gave the order to kill Villavicencio from prison, while Castillo handled the arrangements. Angulo is considered the leader of the Los Lobos gang.

The remaining three, Erick Ramírez, Victor Flores and Alexandra Chimbo received 12-year sentences.

All those convicted were ordered to pay restitution to Villavicencio’s family.

Prosecutors and the defense can still appeal the sentence.

In case previously seven Colombians were also accused, of which six died last October in prison In Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, and one later in Quito.

According to prosecutors, who ordered the murder is under separate investigation. According to a key witness heard in the trial, Los Lobos had received a $200,000 offer to kill Villavicencio, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The presidential candidate’s widow Veronica Sarauz welcomed the court’s decision. However, according to her, it was only the beginning of a long road to find out her husband’s death.

Ecuador has previously been considered a relatively safe and stable country in South America. However, the presence of Mexican and Colombian drug cartels has increased violence in the country.

He became the president of Ecuador last October Daniel Noboawho vowed to bring peace to the violence-torn country.