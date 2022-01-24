The Ecuadorian Assembly is preparing for its final debate on the decriminalization of abortion for rape, after the ruling of the Constitutional Court in favor of the legality of the interruption of pregnancy for this reason. The discussion divides Ecuadorian society.

There were several lawsuits of unconstitutionality presented to the Court to decriminalize abortion for rape. Part of these complaints were filed by feminist groups such as the National Coalition of Women of Ecuador, Fundación Desafío, the Ecuadorian Front for the Defense of Sexual Rights and Reproductive Rights, among others. In such a way that on April 28, 2021, the Court ruled that abortion for rape is legal in that Andean country.

This judicial body modified what is related to the criminalization of abortion within the Comprehensive Organic Penal Code, which established since 1983 that only a woman with a mental disability could access an abortion for rape. Within the ruling, it was established that the Assembly be in charge of presenting the project within two months, while the Assembly would be in charge of giving the legal body in six months.

The deadlines were met and the National Assembly of Ecuador will debate this January 25 the second report of the Organic Law Project to Guarantee the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy in Case of Rape. One of the last points discussed and reconsidered, have been the deadlines. The term of 28 weeks of gestation to perform an abortion was modified, to 22 weeks for women under 18 years of age, 20 weeks for those over 18 years of age and without terms for women with mental disabilities.

The Bill presented by the Ombudsman to the National Assembly is a work carried out by more than 100 feminist groups, Human Rights Organizations and the Civil Organization.

Surkuna is one of the feminist organizations that has maintained its fight for the decriminalization of abortion in the country and that accompanies girls, adolescents and women in their access to an abortion. In its first report, presented after the Court ruling, it indicated that, until November 2021, 22 girls requested an abortion, 16 were able to access one within the public system. The remaining five had problems due to the request for a complaint and the generation of a revictimizing process against them.

The project has 64 articles and one of its purposes, as stated in the text, is “to guarantee the dignity of every girl, woman, adolescent and pregnant person who wishes to interrupt her pregnancy, recognizing that they are free to make decisions to voluntarily interrupt the pregnancy. in cases of rape

Another of the critical points has been about health personnel, since the text indicates that “the personnel of the national health system are prohibited from hindering the access of girls, adolescents, women and pregnant people to the voluntary interruption of pregnancy when it is necessary to law”, in addition to the fact that “under no circumstances will the girl, adolescent, woman or pregnant person who wishes to interrupt her pregnancy as a result of rape be required to report, examine or make any prior statement”.

In this scenario, the main spokespersons in favor of the decriminalization of abortion for rape have contextualized data that add to the civil debate. For example, according to the Observatory for the Protection of Rights of the Metropolitan District of Quito, every day 13 pregnancies are registered as a result of rape of girls between 10 and 14 years old, of which 6 end in abortion and 7 in childbirth.

DD organizations. H H. and feminist groups such as SURKUNA, the Council for the Protection of Rights of Quito, among others, warn that there are three critical knots that have generated controversy: conscientious objection, requirements and deadlines. They add that these issues have already been addressed and that the Justice Commission, which is in charge of debating the project, has not tolerated pressure from groups that oppose abortion.

@sybelmartinez “In Ecuador, abortion for rape for people with “mental disabilities” without temporality has been in force for 83 years, it is not understood why we are now at a crossroads to define this. What must be protected is the integrity of the survivors” pic.twitter.com/8uAOq1NAVu — Surkuna💚 (@SurkunaEc) January 19, 2022



Different activities promoted by feminist groups and social organizations are expected to take place on January 25, demanding a response from the Assembly that guarantees the rights of girls, adolescents and women.

Anti-abortion groups are also mobilized

For their part, groups against the decriminalization of abortion have also initiated a series of actions to stop the approval of the bill.

One of the voices that has generated controversy is María Lourdes Alcívar, wife of President Guillermo Lasso, who on different occasions has expressed being against abortion, even using her networks to promote the monitoring of information from groups against abortion.

During his campaign for the presidency and once in it, President Lasso promised to respect the rulings of the Court. Upon learning of the ruling that decriminalizes abortion for rape in Ecuador, he said he would respect it.

Through a statement he detailed that he would abide by the ruling. However, he did not comment on the subject again. And it was not until he gave statements to a local media where the president stated that he will veto the project. “Not only in the personal field, but now as President of the Republic, my obligation will be to veto that law so that it does not go beyond the ruling of the Constitutional Court,” Lasso said.

Less than a week before the debate in the plenary session of the Ecuadorian Legislature, there are diverse views, even within the same Commission that carried out the discussion. Despite the disagreements on the subject, the response of the president and the decision of the Ecuadorian assembly members, are under scrutiny as to whether they will respect and apply the ruling of the Constitutional Court.

With EFE and local media