The disagreements between President Daniel Noboa and Vice President Verónica Abad are accentuated on the eve of the February presidential campaign
According to the Code of Democracy, Noboa would have to leave the presidency to Abad to carry out an electoral campaign
Ecuador has just opened another chapter of uncertain ending in its long history of political and institutional crises, which the assumption of the presidency a little over a year ago by Daniel Noboa fails to rewrite. Last Monday, Noboa gave order…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Ecuador #faces #institutional #bankruptcy #elections
Leave a Reply