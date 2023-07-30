Ecuador, currently considered the second country with the highest criminality in South America, repeated a bloody week that began last Sunday, July 23, when Agustín Intriago, mayor of Manta, a tourist coastal city in the countryHe was shot in the back while attending the opening of a sporting event.

(Also read: “If something happens to me, they are warned”: last words of a dismembered merchant)

For the outgoing president, Guillermo Lasso, what happened “marks a before and after for Ecuador because organized crime tries to impose itself on the authority”. The truth is that this resurgence of the violent wave happens a few weeks after Ecuadorians go to the polls.

The appointment to elect a new president is next August 20 and the challenge is how to face the violence and recover peace in the troubled Ecuador. This is the central axis of the electoral offer that the eight formulas occupy for the presidential elections.

And the outlook is not encouraging. A couple of days before Intriago’s murder, photos and videos of the bodies of two police officers, still bleeding with bullet wounds to the head and chest, who were attacked while having breakfast in a local, circulated virally on July 21 in all social networks as part of the criminal routine that the country lives daily.

(Also read: El Salvador approves increased sentences for gang leaders and collective trials)

At the same time, the macabre scenes of a new prison confrontation in the Guayaquil Litoral Penitentiary where inmates beheaded others, leaving a balance of 31 dead and the retention of at least 100 prison guides in different detention centers, evidenced, once again, the lack of State control, which has allowed the death of nearly 500 prisoners in the last two years.

This is why many Ecuadorians clamor for a “bukele-style strong hand” to fight against crime that is established throughout the entire Ecuadorian territory.

See also Macron urges political groups to collaborate to avoid a "stagnation" in France The lack of opportunities, corruption and the geographical situation of Ecuador that has facilitated drug trafficking are elements that have contributed to the increase in insecurity.

The first challenge that the next government will have will be to stop the flow of drug trafficking through Ecuadorian territory, whose dimension is evidenced by the 201 tons seized during 2022, a figure that will be exceeded this year, according to official projections.

In addition, achieving control of micro-trafficking, which has flooded popular neighborhoods and educational centers, stopping extortion and vaccinating merchants and individuals, controlling prisons, currently in the hands of drug-criminal groups, detecting and confronting drug-trafficking contamination in institutions uniformed, judicial and other state, and fight against corruption.

Citizens like Genaro Alvear question the outgoing president Lasso due to its “inefficient” management and little strength to stop the crime wave.

Alvear, the father of two children who are getting ready to migrate to Europe due to the lack of opportunities, considers that the president has limited himself to decreeing unsuccessful states of exception and has not even understood that the before and after of Ecuador was marked by the death of the three journalists from El Comercio after their kidnapping (2018) by an armed group from Colombia.

“That event shocked Ecuador, but it also marked the end of an era of peace in Ecuador and the beginning of an escalation of violence that revealed the presence of criminal groups and foreign mafias that have destroyed our country, has marked us worldwide as one of the most insecure countries because now the massacres and the dead number in the dozens,” he stressed.

From the Government’s point of view, the Secretary of Public Security, Wagner Bravo Jaramillo, assures that violence in Ecuador “is institutionalized” because there is “low self-esteem and a loss of principles and values ​​of Ecuadorians where misconduct is now normal.” .

For their part, analysts such as Fernando Carrión point out that drug trafficking is one of the main axes of increased violence in certain areas of the coast, where drugs are transported and exported.

While the jurist Ramiro García, for his part, cites the 24.7 percent poverty rate in Ecuador as a cause of hopelessness and frustration that leads to crime and with which Ecuadorians will arrive at the polls in three weeks.

(You may be interested in: The alarming number of children affected by Bukele’s emergency regime in El Salvador)

“The lack of opportunities due to the high unemployment rate, the lack of education, the limited infrastructure, corruption and the geographical situation of Ecuador that has facilitated drug trafficking are elements that have contributed to the increase in violence and insecurity. . This is a reissue of the Medellín of the 90s. Organized crime groups determined to break a State weak and indolent”, García analyzed for EL TIEMPO.

It has infiltrated to the core the security forces, Police and Armed Forces

The police statistical data, to which this medium had access, point to a 98 percent increase in the rates of criminal violence.

From January to July 25 of this year, there have been 3,777 murders, most of them due to hit men, settling scores, and confrontations over control of the territory for drug and micro-trafficking.

The ‘Lobos’, ‘Tiguerones’, ‘R7’, ‘Choneros’, ‘Gansters’, ‘Fatales’, ‘Lagartos’, ‘Killers’ are some of the criminal groups whose leaders, in the last week, appeared in separate statements from jails offering peace pacts to prevent the country from bleeding.

The diagnoses and warnings of the academy, analysts and specialists have not found receptive ears in the political power in the national government and for this reason the security conditions arecontinue to deteriorate in the country and violence grows and expands in the territory, as pointed out to EL TIEMPO by the professor and security expert Luis Córdova.

All this, according to the analyst, by a criminal alliance that “has infiltrated the security forces, Police and Armed Forces to the core”, despite this, the Government keeps the design and security strategy in those hands, instead of monitor them and hold them accountable.

Córdova does not stop highlighting the “cover-up by state officials, judges and prosecutors” as part of the problem, and emphasizes as an added factor the lack of control in the financial flows of money laundering.

“How much money do they use to buy weapons, ammunition, bombs, hire hitmen, etc., with the money that comes from their illicit economies. But how do people in prisons get that money? The journalistic evidence indicates that this money flows through the financial system, ”he highlights.

In any case, the elections are called for next Sunday, August 20 and, with a second round scheduled for October 15 between the two candidates with the most votes if neither achieves more than 40 percent of the votes and a difference of at least ten points above the rest.

For these elections, the leftist leader and environmentalist Yaku Pérez; Luisa González, from Revolución Ciudadana (led by former President Rafael Correa); Xavier Hervas, from the Reto group, and former vice president Otto Sonnenholzner, from Suma.

Also the journalist and ex-assembly member Fernando Villavicencio, of the Construye movement; the lawyer Bolívar Armijos, from the Amigo group, and the businessman and former assemblyman Daniel Noboa (son of the banana magnate Álvaro Noboa) from the National Democratic Alliance (ADN); and Jan Topic, from the Christian Social Party. The winner will complete the period 2021-2025.

ANA LUCIA ROMAN

FOR THE TIME

REMOVED