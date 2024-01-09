Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/01/2024 – 23:04

This Tuesday (9) was terrifying in Ecuador. Criminals orchestrated several actions in the country, such as kidnappings, explosions and even the invasion of a television news program. Today's criminal actions mark a contest of forces between the government and organized crime.

At least four Ecuadorian police officers were kidnapped by criminals, police said on Tuesday, and explosions occurred in several cities, a day after President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency.

Three police officers working the night shift were taken from their station in the southern city of Machala, while a fourth missing officer was taken by three criminals in Quito. “Our specialized units are active with the aim of locating our colleagues and continuing to capture the criminals,” said the police. “These acts will not go unpunished.”

Images of armed men holding hostages at machine gun point also circulate on social media.

The explosions, including on a pedestrian bridge in Quito, caused no injuries, but the capital's municipal authority called in a statement for increased security amid the “unprecedented” crisis.

emergency state

Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency on Monday (8), allowing military patrols, including in prisons, and establishing a nationwide nighttime curfew.

The measure was a response to the disappearance of Adolfo Macias, leader of the criminal gang Los Choneros, from the prison where he was serving a 34-year sentence, and to incidents in six prisons, including kidnappings of prison officers.

Police and prosecutors have provided little information about Macias' disappearance.

News

Another action, the one that had the greatest impact outside the country, was the invasion of armed men into a TV studio in the city of Guayaquil. In the images, men armed with pistols, shotguns and homemade grenades are seen attacking workers and forcing them to remain on the ground, demanding that they ask the police who arrived at the scene to leave.

The images also showed some of the men wearing hoods and others with their faces uncovered, recording themselves with cell phones, while making signs with their hands, signs characteristic of groups linked to drug trafficking.

Hours later, images were released of the police entering the studio and arresting the men.

Noboa has said it will not negotiate with “terrorists” and the government has attributed recent incidents of prison violence to Noboa's plan to build a new high-security prison and transfer imprisoned gang leaders.

Among the recent episodes of violence in the country is the murder of Fernando Villavicencio on August 9 last year. He was a candidate for president of Ecuador, in the election that would take place weeks later.

Itamaraty

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is following “with concern” what happened in Ecuador.

“The Brazilian government monitors with concern and condemns the violent actions carried out by organized criminal groups in several cities in Ecuador. It also expresses solidarity with the Ecuadorian government and people in the face of the attacks. The government remains attentive, in particular, to the situation of Brazilian citizens in that country. The Itamaraty consular service can be contacted at +55 61 98260-0610 (including WhatsApp).”

* With information from Reuters Agency and Lusa Agency