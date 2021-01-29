Ecuador entered the final stretch of the campaign for the general elections of February 7 with two clear candidates for a second round, according to the polls, which as of this Friday cease to be published in accordance with electoral regulations.

The vast majority of the polls published this month place the candidate of Correísmo, Andres Arauz, from left, as a winner in a first round with an average voting intention that rwave 35.4%.

Meanwhile, according to ten polls published in January, the liberal aspirant Guillermo Lasso, wins in two polls and brings together an average of 26.3% of voting intention.

The liberal candidate Guillermo Lasso. (AP)

However, the latest survey to be known, by the Cedatos / Gallup demographic company, closed on January 25 and with a margin of error of 2.7%, indicates that the proposed Lasso accounts for 26.2%, while Arauz falls to 24%. The third opponent, Yaku Pérez, for the indigenous and environmental sector, would obtain 13.1% of the electorate’s favor.

The pandemic weighs centrally in these elections. “From the polls, the concerns we’ve seen reflected say that first is the economic issue, because the pandemic has hit us a lot, ”Ruth Hidalgo, dean of the School of Political Science and International Relations at the University of the Americas, told EFE. Second of the voter’s concern is the job.

Hidalgo believes that health and safety are the other issues that concern voters, “not only because of the vaccine issue, but also because of the health system, which is going through a bad time” and “because we have an important safety issue.”

Just over 13 million Ecuadorians will go to the polls on February 7 to choose between 16 pairs to its president and vice president, 137 members of the Assembly and five representatives of the Andean Parliament.

The electoral campaign this year, which began on December 28, has been marked by biosecurity measures imposed by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which has banned political rallies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The only authorized political demonstrations in the streets have been the car caravans, very popular in the last month, and the rest of the political activity has had to move to virtual platforms. Perhaps this has contributed to reduce the volume of political aggressiveness, and limit it to social media spaces.

A detailed report prepared by the multinational communication company Atrevia, with a presence in Ecuador for seven years, called “Electoral Scenario, Ecuador 2021”, specifies that the indecision in the Andean country is around an average such that technically makes the result almost unpredictable.

The document makes a forecast similar to that of 2017 for a second electoral round, with a very tight result between Arauz and Lasso. Only two pollsters qualified by the CNE have estimated a second round between them and in both the candidate of Correismo would win, although in estimates made in previous months they placed Lasso “far above.”

In the campaign, many candidates have made proposals that would represent a violation of human rights if carried out, such as the death penalty, life imprisonment or chemical castration.

The process has also been marked by a ruling issued by the Ecuadorian justice of eight years in prison and the suspension of the rights of political participation to former President Rafael Correa, for a aggravated bribery offense in a corruption case, which prevented him from running as a vice presidential candidate.

DV