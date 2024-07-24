Ecuador is in recession after registering its second consecutive quarter of economic contraction. This is what was concluded a report The Central Bank published this Friday. The South American country is facing several crises: falls in oil production, a decrease in consumption and sales, less access to credit for the population, and a stagnant labor market. The economy, according to the document, has been decelerating for almost two years. Among other factors, the Bank mentions that it was affected by the national strike in June 2022, which caused an interruption of daily and productive activities and led to sales losses of 1,105 million dollars.

All components of GDP have fallen, such as consumption, investment and exports. For economist Diego Borja, the decline in exports for three consecutive quarters is one of the most worrying components for a dollarized economy like Ecuador’s. “If dollars don’t come in, there is no internal liquidity, and therefore there is no way to invest or spend,” he explains. One of the main resources that Ecuador exports is oil, which represents 12% of the gross domestic product. But in recent months its production has been affected by stoppages due to damage to the pipeline that transports crude oil for export. In June, almost 100,000 barrels of oil were not exported daily.

The negative diagnosis points to deficiencies in public policy that began with the pandemic and continued under the Government of Guillermo Lasso and the current Administration of Daniel Noboa. “Hospitals, hydroelectric plants, schools, roads, ports and irrigation systems have stopped being built. If there is no investment, private companies are not hired, and therefore they do not generate employment either,” says Borja. It is a vicious circle in which companies do not generate enough to create new jobs, which is what drives consumption. In Ecuador, 7 out of 10 people of working age are unemployed or do not have a suitable job that guarantees them the minimum wage and social benefits.

“The economics manual dictates that the cycle of stagnation must be broken somewhere. It should be through investment and public policy, because the private sector is experiencing a recession,” says the economist. It is necessary to invest in the hardest hit sectors, adds the expert, such as commerce, construction and manufacturing, which are also the ones that generate the most jobs. On their own, it is difficult for these sectors to break the cycle of contraction that the economy is experiencing, especially when it is increasingly difficult to access credit and also to pay it back. According to Asobanca, the default rate reaches 3.5% in private banking. There is no study on how insecurity is affecting the economy and businesses in the country.

The Central Bank estimates that the economy will remain in recession until the end of the year. IMF projections indicate that the country will barely grow 0.8% in 2025. For Borja, public policies are not leading to a recovery of the economy, and he cites as an example the increase in VAT, which reduces household consumption, and the elimination of the fuel subsidy, which causes an increase in the prices of goods and services and restricts consumption again.

Political instability also plays a role in Ecuador’s worsening economic crisis. The death penalty decreed by Guillermo Lasso, which forced the early presidential and legislative elections, caused the country risk to climb to a ceiling of 2,035 points on August 3, 2023, and therefore has prevented the negotiation of credits. A year after that decision, the country is once again experiencing an electoral period, where the government is not governed in the long term, but at the pace dictated by the political campaign.

