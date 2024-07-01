The Ecuadorian national team They qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América after drawing with Mexico 0-0 at the close of group B. Now they will meet Argentina.

It was a very tough battle for Ecuador, which ended up asking for time and being scared by a possible penalty review that occurred in stoppage time.

Ecuador was a strong team defensively and, knowing that a draw was useful, withstood the Mexican attack.

Ecuador finished second in their group, led by Venezuela with a perfect score of four points, and will battle world champions Argentina, coached by Lionel Messi, for a place in the semi-finals on Thursday in Houston, Texas.

Led by Spaniard Felix Sanchez, the Andeans kept a clean sheet against a limited Mexican offense, which said goodbye with just one goal in its favor and in third place, with the same points as its rival but a worse goal difference (+1 vs. 0). Jamaica (0) finished last.

The elimination of the Aztecs from the oldest national team tournament in the world suffocates coach Jaime Lozano, highly questioned by the weak results and disappointing football of a Tri that seeks to renew itself for the big event in 2026.

