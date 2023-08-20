Presidential elections today in Ecuador, still in shock due to the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villaviciencio, killed on August 9 during a rally in Quito. A political assassination that highlighted Ecuador’s recent transformation from a peaceful and relatively quiet country to a hub for international drug trafficking.

Security was at the heart of the pledges of all eight presidential candidates. But it is not clear what weight Villaviciencio’s death will have on the result given that, by law, polls have been prohibited since August 10, the day after his murder. Up until that point, the favorite was Luisa Gonzales, from leftist ex-President Rafael Correa’s Citizen Revolution movement. You intervened in Guayaquil, the most populous city and largest port in the country, you promised “a tough hand” against delinquency and “a hand of solidarity” towards the population. Gonzales promises to strengthen security forces and anti-crime collaboration with Colombia.

The Building Movement of Villaviciencio has chosen the journalist Christian Zurita as a new candidate. The go-ahead from the Electoral Commission only arrived on Wednesday and Zurita was only able to campaign for one day. A friend of the assassinated candidate, with whom he worked on various journalistic investigations into corruption, drug trafficking and organized crime, he was on the stage of the rally at the time of the murder. Ecuador, he denounces, has now become a “narco-state”. And Villaviciencio, he claims, was killed because he wanted to militarize the ports, from which drug trafficking starts.

Many candidates ended the electoral campaign by appearing at rallies in a bulletproof vest. So did Daniel Noboa, of the Adn alliance, and the indigenous leader Yaku Peretz. Entrepreneur Jan Topic spoke in Guayaquil, while former Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner closed the campaign in Machala.

Sandwiched between Colombia and Peru, the world’s largest coca producers, Ecuador is a small country of 18 million inhabitants overlooking the Pacific Ocean at the level of the Equator line, from which its name derives. It is the main exporter of bananas in the world, but today drugs are often hidden in the crates of fruit loaded on ships.

Impoverished by the covid epidemic, the countrywho already had a political corruption problem, it was infiltrated by Mexican and Colombian drug trafficking gangs and descended into a spiral of criminal violence. In the first six months of the year, according to data from the national police, there were 3,568 violent deaths, 70% more than the previous year. And after the coronavirus, criminal gangs began extorting traders asking them to pay for what is called “la vacuna”, the “vaccine”, to guarantee their safety.

In a long post on Twitter, the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, linked Villaviciencio’s death to the fact that Fentanyl is replacing cocaine in the illegal drug market in the United States. The geography of the cocaine market has “changed, before the route was directed towards the USA, now it is heading south. And Ecuador, he explains, is the hub that carries the cocaine that is produced in Colombia to Europe, Asia and Australia. A report published in March by the UN Office for Drugs and Crime indicated the presence in Ecuador of criminal groups from the Balkans and also from Italy to manage drug trafficking towards Europe.

The port of Guayaquil is a dramatic example of how the situation has changed in a short time. In the Duran neighborhood, where Noboa ended his electoral campaign, a curfew is in force and the police have erected several checkpoints. But there is an enormous disproportion between the resources available to the police and those of the narcos, whose money is capable of corrupting officials and agents. And the BBC tells of a police station in a city district protected by sandbags, as in war, after he was attacked by a criminal gang.

Villaviciencio had taken the criminal gangs head on. He had also made a rally in Chone, the birthplace of Jose Adolfo Macias, known as “Fito”, the leader of the Choneros gang, who, from the prison where he was being held, had threatened him with death. After the assassination of the candidate, six people were arrested, while a seventh suspect was killed in a firefight, but there is no clarity on the instigators and accomplices. The political assassination was claimed in a video by Los Lobos, a split from the Choneros. But a second video belied the previous one.

Meanwhile the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, declared a state of emergency. And on August 12, a force of 4,000 men, including police and army, searched all the cells of the Regional prison in Guayaquil, where Fito was being held. The leader of the Choneros was then transferred to the maximum security penitentiary of La Roca, where there is a severe isolation regime for prisoners.

The vote takes place in a climate of political crisis. President Lasso, who chose not to run for a second term, dissolved parliament early in May to avoid impeachment. Today a new president is elected, with a possible run-off on October 15, and the parliament is renewed. But they will all remain in office for only a year and a half, until the end of the dissolved legislature. Then we will return to voting in 2025 for a regular four-year term.