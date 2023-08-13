Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death last Wednesday in Quito, the capital of Ecuador. This same week, on Sunday, the debate between the candidates will be organized. And next August 20, in less than two weeks, more than 13 million Ecuadorians are called to the polls. Insecurity, an issue that was already omnipresent in the campaigns, monopolizes the speeches of the candidates, fuels distrust in the Government of Guillermo Lasso and crosses the concerns of the population, while the shadow of drug violence hangs over the first round elections after the assassination

In the midst of the worst security crisis in its recent history, Ecuador is engaged in a “war against the mafias.” This was stated by General Luis Lara, the Minister of Defense, after the attack on Villavicencio, and so did President Lasso two years ago, when he declared a state of emergency after a series of riots in the country’s prisons. The war narrative dominates the messages of the authorities, the speeches of those who oppose the Government and the opinion columns of the main newspapers.

“Fernando fought until his last breath to save us from this state of evil and impunity in which we are trapped. If his sacrifice should be useful for something, it is to bury the mafias, the criminals disguised as politicians, ”said Andrea González Nader, vice-presidential candidate and Villavicencio’s running mate for the Construye Movement. The campaign has become monothematic: it only talks about vaccines [extorsiones]gangs, drug cartels, criminal bosses, prison riots, political assassinations and candidates who present themselves as the solution to insecurity.

“This is the moment for all of us who believe that the mafias and criminals must be defeated,” said businessman and former vice president Otto Sonnenholzner (Actuemos alliance), in second place among the eight candidates in the running, according to most of the surveys. Sonnenholzner has argued that criminals “control crime from the country’s prisons” and have plunged Ecuador into a wave of violence similar to “Colombia in the eighties” or “Mexico in the nineties”, for which reason he has proposed new prison measures to prevent the most dangerous prisoners from having contact with the outside world. The leftist Yaku Pérez, in turn, called for a pact between the candidates to put the country’s needs first, but only one of his rivals responded to the call.

Supporters of Fernando Villavicencio congregate in front of the funeral home where his wake is being held. Jose Jacome (EFE)

The businessman Jan Topic, who has drawn attention for wanting to emulate the security strategy of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, has begun to capitalize on his slogan “Ecuador without fear” and has become a thermometer of the acceptance that security measures would have. severity and a firm hand against crime among various sectors of Ecuadorian voters. Like other candidates, Topic suspended his campaign after the attack and gave a message 24 hours later in which he asked his rivals to be “brave” and announced that he had “the will, the pants and the strong hand” to achieve a safe country. He will be the first candidate to speak on the security issue, the first in this Sunday’s debate.

Correísta Luisa González, leader in the polls, recalled that the attack against Villavicencio was not the only one. In February, Omar Menéndez, candidate for mayor of Puerto López, was also assassinated, and last December Javier Pincay, candidate for mayor of Portoviejo, survived an attack. Both, by the way, were elected. The mayor of Durán, Luis Chonillo, was also shot in May and left the country to hide and govern electronically.

“I must confess that sometimes I cannot articulate words that convince them that we have to work for the good of a society that chose us to serve them, because I am also afraid,” Chonillo acknowledged in a letter published Monday. In July, Agustín Intriago, the mayor of Manta, was shot six times. The list of attacks and threats by organized crime, such as those denounced by Villavicencio, is practically endless. The latest victim was Estefany Puente, a candidate for the Assembly, who escaped unharmed after being intercepted on Friday by two men on a motorcycle, who opened fire on her car.

González’s team has insisted that the wave of violence is to blame for Lasso’s “ineptitude” and that the return of the Citizen Revolution, the political project of former President Rafael Correa, is the solution to resume the course of the country. “Stop! Criminal violence kills us all ”, he claims in a campaign message. The only woman running for president in the race promises that she will “dismantle criminal organizations, pacify prisons and eliminate extortion mafias” with the help of the Army and the purge of the Police, as well as a policy that attacks the causes of the violence, such as lack of education and lack of opportunities. It is not yet clear what the prevailing trend will be. Whether the assassination of Villavicencio, close to Lasso, will strengthen González’s advantage or mobilize voters who oppose Correa.

“The analyzes that everyone has done are useless now,” says political analyst Pedro Donoso. In his opinion, the murder of Villavicencio marks “a turning point” and has vanished the certainties that had been built since the extraordinary elections were announced in May, after Lasso declared the so-called “cross death”, which implies that he put end his government two years ahead of schedule and dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment. Donoso comments that until a few days ago, four out of 10 voters were still undecided, there was a considerable percentage that was going to annul their vote and González’s advantage seemed practically armored. “The attack will have consequences, but we still don’t know which ones,” he acknowledges.

A few days after the first round, other certainties are already in sight. “Today, the great voter is violence, which is not on the ballot, but is present in all of Ecuador’s political life,” says Donoso. In his opinion, the visibility of the attacks against Villavicencio and other politicians represents a challenge against the State, just when Ecuadorians are going to elect a new government. “The murder of Villavicencio sends a political message against democracy, the crime seeks to show that they are the ones who impose the rules,” he affirms.

Soldiers inspect cars at a roadblock in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Cesar Munoz (AP)

The attack is symptomatic of the violent crisis that the country is dragging, but it also appeals to a deeper problem. Almost two out of every three Ecuadorians said their country is insecure, according to a poll by the Gallup consultancy published in January. It was the highest figure in Latin America. Almost 95% of citizens believe that Ecuador “is on the wrong path” and six out of ten “do not trust the State,” according to a survey by Perfiles de Opinión last July. Lasso appears as the worst evaluated president in the region, with only 14% approval, and 87% of the population is dissatisfied with democracy, according to the latest issue of Latinobarómetro. Almost one in five Ecuadorians opts for authoritarianism, according to that study.

After the last three presidents faced accusations of corruption, the country was on the verge of instability this year after the threat of an impeachment against Lasso and the homicide rate tripled in the last decade, Ecuador returns to the polls. He will do it between doubts about the security of the elections, shocked by the violence of recent months and in full state of emergency, 11 days after the murder of Villavicencio. Despite everything, the prevailing view among the candidates, the electoral authorities and the government is that postponing the vote would further deepen the crisis. “It is the worst message that the State could send,” Donoso agrees. The chosen candidate will rule from November 2023 to May 2025.

