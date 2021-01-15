On February 7, the presidential elections are held in Ecuador and the population wonders if they are entitled to exercise their right to vote. To resolve that question, the National Electoral Council (CNE) enabled the system on its official website where people can consult their polling place.

In the CNE website apart from checking if you are enabled you will see if you are a member of the Vote Receiving Board (JRV). The process is very simple and fast, you just have to write the number of the identity card, name, surname and complete and click on ‘I am not a robot. The page would then show you the result of your query.

If enabled, CNE will show you the details of the province, canton, parish, joint area, polling place and address. In the case of being elected to the Vote Receiving Boards, you will have to complete the training (virtual or face-to-face), they will be in charge of scrutinizing the ballots.

Fines for not going to the polling station

He CNE has decreed two types of sanctions for people who do not attend a JRV or do not send their training. The fine is equivalent to 10% of the Unified Basic Salary, about USD 40. If you do not attend on February 7, the day of the presidential elections, the fine will be equivalent to 15% of the salary, about USD 60.