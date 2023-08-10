Ecuador | Ecuador’s presidential candidate has been shot dead

The current president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, confirmed what happened in the X service.

of Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio59, was shot on Wednesday at a campaign event in the country’s capital, Quito, according to a Spanish newspaper El País.

The current president of the country Guillermo Lasso confirmed what happened in the X service.

“I am outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio,” Lasso wrote in X.

At the same time, he assured that the perpetrator of the crime will be punished.

According to El País, Villavicencio would not have been the early favorite in the upcoming elections, but he has finished fourth or fifth in all the polls. There are eight candidates, and the elections are scheduled to be held on August 20.

The 59-year-old Villavicencio created a career as a politician and journalist.