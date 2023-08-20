Ecuador | Ecuador will vote for a new president on Sunday – the death of the candidate overshadows the day

The formerly peaceful South American country has become a battleground for drug gangs.

In South American Ecuador will vote in early presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Preparations for the elections have been overshadowed by the ever-increasing violence, for which the main responsibility is held by foreign drug leagues operating in Ecuador and fighting each other.

The presidential candidate who was second in the popularity polls Fernando Villavicencio was shot at the end of a campaign event earlier this month. He was particularly profiled as an opponent of corruption.

Ecuador used to be considered an island of peace, next to the world’s largest cocaine producing countries, Colombia and Peru. Since then, criminal organizations have become interested in the drug transport routes to Europe and the United States offered from the coast of Ecuador.

Several other politicians as well as judges and prosecutors have also been killed in Ecuador in recent years.

The strongest the candidate for the new president is Luisa Gonzalez. He represents the former president Rafael Correa party.

Correa fled the country after receiving a long prison sentence for corruption thanks to Villavicencio’s investigations as a journalist.

Voting in Ecuador’s elections, tinged with strict security measures, will end on Monday at 1 a.m. Finnish time. It will take more than a week to complete the final results.

In connection with the elections, there will also be two referendums on allowing oil drilling and mining in biologically valuable natural areas.