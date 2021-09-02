Ecuador rolled over Paraguay. The locals warned from the first moment of their intentions and were the main generators of danger per band. Paraguay already started badly from the beginning with respect to the fortune side. Espinola left and Robert Rojas entered because the former was injured. Angel Mena he was the first to try after a header that narrowly went wide.

Despite Romero trying it safely, Paraguay was fading. For their part, the locals managed to generate danger from the cons through a Estupiñán who was always attentive to the spaces. The game went into halftime with a scoreless draw, but with the feeling that they deserved much more.

The second part was a monologue from Ecuador. Mena warned from the beginning of the intentions of the locals. The entry of Gonzalo Plata in 55 was key so that his team could take a step forward. Without a doubt, it was the agitator of the last minutes and Mena was also close to inaugurating the luminous one.

The goal of the locals did not come until minute 87 from the hand of Félix after a great header after a precise center from Estupiñán. With Paraguay drowned on the shore, Ecuador finished again in the final minutes. A play by Estrada with a great finish put the final icing on the scoreboard.

Ecuador convinces and wants to be in Qatar. This selection is exciting because it has been shown on the pitch.