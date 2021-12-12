Four students do their homework outdoors in one of the classes that are taught informally in a Guayaquil neighborhood. Miguel Canales Leon

The appearance of omicron in the world epidemiological spectrum has hardly changed the routine of Ecuadorians. The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announced on November 29 containment measures against the new variant of covid-19 that, two weeks later, have not altered too much the coming and going of citizens in a Christmas and commercial December with emergencies recovery. Except for students from the country. The only population group that is far from being reintegrated into their daily tasks will continue to be at the same distance for half a year in the worst case scenario. Only one in four children and adolescents has returned to face-to-face classes since Ecuador detected the first case of coronavirus in March 2020.

The more than three million minors of school age who remain in the virtual modality will have to continue the course like this until February or until May. The first cut is for students who live in the Andean and Amazonian half of the country and the second, for those who live in the coastal half, since the Ecuadorian educational system is organized with two calendars to avoid inclement heat and rains torrential. This December, a phased plan should have started to resume presence with 100% of the students, but the Government postponed everything as soon as the existence of omicron on the other side of the planet was known. In Ecuador, officially, no case of the new variant has been detected.

“The pandemic has harmed all the countries of the world and in all areas: economic, social, health …”, reasons Hilario Beltrán, a teacher of 10 and 11-year-old children in a humble neighborhood of the coastal city From Guayaquil. “But here, in Ecuador, it has exposed a real problem in the educational system. There are no resources, there is no budget and parents are concerned because there are no appropriate conditions to send their children to classrooms ”, is the diagnosis of the also president of the National Union of Educators of the Guayas province. He speaks discouraged and with a mixture of despair and resignation. “It no longer depends on us. The Ecuadorian State has disclaimed its responsibility. We do go to schools and teach, but the students do not. Parents need to have full security ”, he cuts off.

The return to face-to-face classes in the Latin American country began voluntarily on June 7, when the new government entered. But it has progressed little by little due to a conspiracy of factors: the public educational infrastructure is not in good condition due to lack of maintenance during the year and a half of the pandemic, there is a lack of resources to set up classrooms and incorporate biosanitary measures, and parents fear that their children catch it and spread the virus in families. However, the Education figures on students and teachers who have fallen ill with covid-19 refute this last aspect. Only 43 students out of almost a million and only 48 teachers out of more than 110,000 have tested positive since they began to gradually resume classes.

There are already 11,289 schools and colleges – primary and secondary – with students in face-to-face mode, which is equivalent to 69% of the total number of schools in the Andean country, according to the registry of the Ministry of Education. Centers that comply with a protocol approved by the ministry that must guarantee social distancing between students and other health prevention measures have been able to return to the face-to-face model. The majority of those who have taken the step, 7,386, are in rural areas. “It is where the country has the most connectivity problems,” acknowledges the Minister of Education, María Brown, and it is where “presence was most urgent.”

But these schools are where there are fewer students per class compared to classrooms in cities. For this reason, that figure of 69% of educational establishments that are reactivated in person hide a more precarious educational reality: the students who have reconnected with their classmates and teachers are only 25%. For Unicef, which has constantly followed up with figures and surveys, it is “regrettable that the new reopening phase is postponed,” according to its latest statement.

The United Nations Children’s Fund puts on the table the good results that the face-to-face return was having. “The experience of the first educational institutions that have reopened shows that schools are not a source of contagion and that a safe return to the classroom is possible: protocols are followed, children are happy and learn more with face-to-face classes.” The figures that Unicef ​​manages, after surveying 5,909 households, say that in nine out of 10 families the children have improved their mood and in eight out of 10, they have a better emotional predisposition to learn.

On the other hand, the X-ray of those who are still at home studying through a screen shows that more than half of the children are unhappy and that 70% of them learn less. Already in February, Unicef ​​registered that more than 90,000 Ecuadorian minors had dropped out of the educational system. Minister Brown is aware of the difficulties. “One of the things that the pandemic brings us is that in the same classroom you can have students with very different situations. There are children with a better level of connectivity or who have been accompanied by someone who helps the children to do their homework and others who have not, children who have been rather alone or who have not had connectivity ”, admits the minister, in an interview with THE COUNTRY.

According to Brown, the return to school has been postponed until those two new dates -February and May- to try to fit it with the educational cycles and with the Christmas holidays and the end of the course of the Costa regime. Both Education and Unicef ​​and the teachers have detected that there is a lag in basic knowledge, anxiety and emotional problems in children and poor learning of reading and mathematics after a year and a half away from the classroom.

“My students arrive with problems doing divisions and fractions. They do not know how to read well or interpret the reading and they will need a good base so that later they do not confuse the contents of Natural Sciences ”, Hilario Beltrán is outraged, who looks for videos on YouTube that are easy and explicit with the lessons of core subjects to send it to them to the minors who are still at home. Minister Brown is open to anticipating the generalized return, but it will not be in the meeting of the team that analyzes the evolution of the pandemic next Tuesday when the minister rethinks the idea that everyone will see each other again in the classroom.

