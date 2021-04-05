Within days of Ecuador defining the successor of Lenín Moreno, the next government will have to face a series of urgent challenges to stabilize the difficult economic situation that crosses the country and that, as in the whole world, is even more affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

Next Sunday, April 11, the candidates Andrés Arauz, of the left-wing coalition Unión por la Esperanza (Unes), supported by former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), and former banker Guillermo Lasso, from the alliance between the Creando Oportunidades movement (I believe) and the Christian Social Party (PSC), will define the future president by ballot.

The country faces a decisive year to determine the post-pandemic economic conditions and with different economic and financial challenges that the new administration must face.

Although the outgoing government was able to conclude an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, the continuity of the agreed financing program could be at risk in the face of a complex political landscape, in which a broad capacity for consensus between the new president and the newly elected National Assembly to carry out the economic reforms necessary to restore growth and debt sustainability.

Ecuador’s total public debt rose between January 2020 and January 2021 from USD 58,553 million to USD 63,885 million, orn YoY increase of 9.1% (USD 5,332 million). According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the public debt reached 63.37% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

.On the other hand, the PGeneral budget of the State of 2020 had an important adjustment, marked by the scarcity of government income due to different causes such as the fall in the price of crude oil, the decrease in demand for exports, the rupture of the oil pipelines, as well as the decrease in domestic demand, among others.

Guillermo Lasso, the conservative candidate in the Ecuadorian elections. Photo: EFE.

In this framework, the consulting firm Torino Economics warns that, despite the “relief” that the debt restructuring signed last September meant ((approximately USD 10 billion between 2021 and 2024, and close to USD 4 billion between 2025 and 2030), “The fiscal deficit, located at 8% of GDP, represents an important challenge, even more so when there is no clear certainty about the possibility that the IMF can disburse the USD 1,500 million programmed for 2021, if the Defense Law for dollarization is not approved “.

Regarding inflation, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC), during the month of February 2021 a price increase of 0.08% was registered, and although it is lower than the figure reported in the month Previously, it is the second consecutive month in positive values ​​after eight months in negative monthly variations.

The difficult situation is even more evident when analyzing the working market. According to the latest official figures, the number of people with adequate employment decreased 8.8% between December 2019 and December 2020. It fell from 3.1 million workers to 2.4 million people in December 2019 to 2020.

Ecuador public debt.

Suitable employment encompasses those who work 40 hours a week and receive the base salary of USD 400 or more. Meanwhile, the underemployment rate grew 4.9% year-on-year in December 2020.

While lThe trade balance showed a historical surplus of USD 3,240 million at the end of 2020, which represents a growth of 295% year-on-year, the phenomenon is explained by the sharp drop in purchases abroad. Total exports were USD 20,227 million (-9.4%) and total imports USD 16,987 million (-21.03%).

In detail, the oil trade balance closed with a balance of USD 2,599 million, while the non-oil, for the first time after 20 years since dollarization, obtained positive results with a balance of USD 641 million.

LThe decrease in exports was due to the poor performance of the oil sector, which fell by 40% due to the drop in world demand and the damage to the oil pipelines, while non-oil exports had an outstanding performance during 2020, with a growth in value of 9.7% and an increase in volume of 7.1%.

Ecuador public debt.

The positive data is that the Ministry of Finance had planned for this year a price of USD 37 per barrel, but the WTI that serves as a reference for Ecuadorian crude has reached a higher price thans USD 60. However, the country is going through a stage of falling oil production due to lack of investment to drill more wells and improve the exploitation of those that are already active.

Financing and country risk

The reduction of oil production has slowed the arrival of credit of USD 2.4 billion from China, which is on the list of external resource providers planned for this year. This financial operation was tied to a commercial operation for the sale of oil to Chinese companies and was due to be formalized at the end of 2020, but this did not happen. In the last review with the IMF, the Ecuadorian government pledged to continue working with China to secure those resources this year.

After the first round elections, Ecuador’s country risk increased from 1,091 on February 5 to 1,315 points on March 12, influenced by the statements of the UNES candidate, Andrés Arauz, regarding using the RI of the ECB to fulfill his campaign promises.

About, Torino Economics affirms that “it is important that either of the two candidates who win the next presidential election maintain an open posture to negotiations not only with the IMF but also with the National Assembly, local and foreign investors, as well as private creditors, in order to achieve the reactivation of the Ecuadorian economy and achieve debt sustainability ”, something that, for the New York-based consultancy, “It could take years and a lot of fiscal discipline from this and future governments”.

Beyond the difficulties, Ecuador could receive financial aid after the IMF’s announcement that it wants to increase the institution’s reserves, as well as its lending capacity, through an allocation of USD 650 billion in special drawing rights (DEG), the reserve assets of the institution, which will be distributed among the partner countries.

If approved, the amount corresponding to Ecuador could be located between USD 750 million and USD 975 million. Thus, this release of resources would represent an increase of 17% of Ecuador’s total reserves and 24% of liquid reserves.

In this scenario, to Torino Economics among the greatest challenges that the next government would face are “generate higher income and adjust expenses, stimulate local investment, attract foreign investment and improve the productive capacity of the oil industry ”.

In addition, you will also need “achieve a realistic consensus with the IMF that is sustainable over time for the country, maintain good relations with commercial partners and increase international reserves ”, all medium or long-term goals.

However, the consulting firm warns that “if the next government executes very expansive public spending measures, the fiscal gap would be far from closing and financing from abroad would be the greatest short-term solution for the country “.

“The long-term goal set with the IMF is achieve a fiscal consolidation of 5% by 2025, a distant achievement if austerity measures are not taken and if mass vaccination is not achieved to end the restrictions due to the pandemic and reactivate the economy, taking into account that emerging countries, such as Ecuador, will face greater difficulties in achieving total vaccination coverage in their populations ”, he points out in his latest Torino report.

In the case of Ecuador, for 2021 the acquisition of doses has been negotiated to cover 37% of its population (taking into account that two doses per person are required for most of the commercialized brands), so the country it would lag behind other peers in the region such as Argentina, which has a coverage of 69%, Costa Rica with 49% or Bolivia with 46%.

JPE