Four of the five accused of the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencioshot dead at a rally in Quito, denied responsibility for the crime during their trial in an Ecuadorian court on Friday.

Laura Castillo, accused of having handed over motorcycles and vehicles to the gunmen, decided to exercise her right to remain silentwhile the others gave brief testimonies in which they declared themselves innocent.

The murder occurred on August 9, 2023, a few days before the first round of an early general election.

Villavicencio was shot in the head as he was leaving a political event in the north of the capital. The assassin died in an exchange of gunfire with the candidate’s bodyguards and the police arrested six Colombians involved, but they were all killed in prison.

Villavicencio was shot in the head as he was leaving a political event in the north of the capital.

The other defendants in the murder of Fernando Villavicencio

Carlos Angulo, who is accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of having given the order to shoot from a prison, said that he is a “scapegoat” and that “they have not been able to prove” that he belongs “to a criminal group.”

Thirty-one-year-old Angulo, a bricklayer by trade, gave his statement online from a prison in Guayaquil (west). Known by the alias “Invisible”, he was in the Cotopaxi prison (central Andes) when the murder occurred. In addition, the authorities point to him as the leader of a faction of the criminal gang Los Lobos, one of the largest in the country.

Angulo would be the indirect author of this crime since he would have ordered the commission of the action using one person or another.

According to their investigation, the man joined a video call with the hitmen on the eve of the murder.

Erick Ramírez (31 years old), Víctor Flores (Colombian, 38) and Alexandra Chimbo (21), assured that they were not related to the murder and, like the others, refused to answer the prosecutor’s questions.

César Palma (right), lawyer for Laura Castillo, alias "La Flaca", one of the five alleged murderers of former Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Seven people were linked to the case, but one was acquitted and another died, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, which did not give details of the latter’s death. The investigative body opened two other investigations ex officio to look into possible omissions in the case.

The defendants face sentences of up to 30 years in prison, according to their lawyers.

Villavicencio was an investigative journalist who uncovered several corruption scandals. His findings implicated high-ranking officials, including allies of former socialist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

Among the testimonies presented throughout the trial that began on June 25, a protected witness claimed that the candidate’s “head” was “worth $200,000” and that the Correa government was involved in the case.

The former president, who lives in Belgium and is considered a fugitive in Ecuador, denies any connection to the assassination.