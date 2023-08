How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has called on the Armed Forces to deploy across the country following the death of the presidential candidate | Photo: José Jácome/EFE

The shooting assassination of the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, Fernando VillacincencioValenciaduring a rally this Wednesday (10), in Quito, led the country to declare a state of emergency and national mourning for three days.

In a speech made last night, the current president, William Lasso, condemned the violent act and said it was a political crime, “which will not go unpunished”. One of the suspects was killed during an exchange of fire with the center-right candidate’s security team.

The head of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaint, communicated that, despite what happened, the early elections are held for August 20th. In her speech, she stated that “the electoral process remains unchanged, in compliance with the constitutional and legal mandate.”

Lasso informed that the decree of emergency remains for 60 days and the Armed Forces have been mobilized to act throughout the country.

In addition to the candidate, nine other people were injured in the attack. Among the victims are a candidate for deputy and two police officers, according to the Attorney General’s Office, in addition to participants in the rally.

Villavicencio, who was running for the center-right Construye movement, had already reported death threats against him a few weeks ago and, like other presidential candidates, was given police protection during the campaign.