The Emergency Operations Committee (COE) of Ecuador declared a situation of “red alert” in 14 of the country’s 24 provinces, given the severe drought in recent weeks that has led to the proliferation of forest fires and the impact on the country’s food security.

The plenary session of the National COE, made up of high-ranking authorities from the State and emergency response institutions, declared a “red alert” after analyzing specialized information on “water deficit, spread of forest fires and food sovereignty”.

The provinces declared on red alert are the Andean provinces of Carchi, Cotopaxi, Loja, Pichincha (whose capital is Quito), Cañar, Imbabura, Azuay and Bolívar; the Amazonian provinces of Zamora Chinchipe, Napo and Orellana; and the coastal provinces of El Oro, Santa Elena and Manabí.

Ecuador's Emergency Operations Committee (COE) has declared a "red alert" situation in 14 of the country's 24 provinces. Photo:The Weather Archive

The study of a comparative statistical base and simulation models on the current conditions of water resources and vegetation cover, on a national scale, has defined the dialogue in the National COE, indicated the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition in a statement.

The agency has also arranged to activate specialized technical discussion tables and has asked local governments to guarantee the supply of drinking water to the population under established quality criteria.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has also been ordered to give priority to the provision of resources to deal with the emergency.

The Ministry of the Environment will work on the proposal of a National Drought Planwhile the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inamhi) in the unification of climate and statistical information, which will be prepared by the public and private sectors to facilitate timely decision-making and actions, the source added.

The meeting of the National COE was chaired by the Minister of the Environment, Inés Manzano, who has been appointed by the country’s president, Daniel Noboa, as president of the organization.

Several people also participated in the meeting. Ministers and authorities of the Government, Inamhi and the National Secretariat for Risk Management (SNGR).

Fires reported in recent days in Ecuador

Precisely, the Risk Secretariat reported this Thursday, September 19, that in the In the last 27 days, 23,453.48 hectares have been affected by fires forestry in 21 of the country’s 24 provinces.

From August 23 to September 18, 1,337 forest fires were recorded, which represents 284 more than in the same period last year, the SNGR said.

Most forest fires have been recorded in Andean provinces and, currently, there are twelve in active status and four that have already been controlledaccording to the latest report from the SNGR.

The fires have been accompanied by a marked lack of rainfall in the current dry season, which has also generated a crisis in the energy sector due to the decrease in the flows that feed the main hydroelectric plants.

