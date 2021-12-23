Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso visits a school in Guayaquil during a Covid-19 vaccination campaign. The country has declared mandatory vaccination against the disease| Photo: EFE/Juan Diego Montenegro

Ecuador declared on Thursday that vaccination against Covid-19 is mandatory, at a time when the number of cases of coronavirus continues to increase in the country, reported the Ministry of Public Health (MSP).

“In Ecuador, vaccination against Covid-19 was declared mandatory. This decision was taken due to the current epidemiological situation, that is, the increase in the number of infected people and the circulation of new variants of ‘concern’, such as omicron” , declared the MSP in the official note in which it communicated the measure.

“It is a way of obeying the international trend that shows the speed of contagion and the pressure on health services that have a high demand for hospitalization”, completes the statement.

According to a source from the Ministry of Health consulted by Efe Agency, Ecuador is the first country in Latin America to adopt the decision.

Legal base

As a legal basis, the Ecuadorian government appealed for an article of the Organic Health Law that declares mandatory immunizations against certain diseases, under “the terms and conditions that the national and local epidemiological reality requires”.

The Executive Branch is responsible for defining the norms and the basic national immunization scheme and providing the population with the elements necessary to comply with it at no cost. Authorities have ensured that Covid-19 immunizations are currently available to the entire population.

It also appeals to Article 83.7 of the Constitution, which states that it is “the duty of Ecuadorians to promote the common good and place the general interest above private interests”.

The government also highlighted that several European countries have applied the measure and recalls the cases of Germany, Austria and Greece that will apply it in early 2022.

Concern with omicron variant

The ministry recalled that after the holidays of the Day of the Dead, the Independence of Cuenca (early November) and the Quito Foundation (early December), there was an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Ecuador reported 819 new infections on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 539,037, while the number of deaths rose to 33,634, among 23,815 deaths known to be caused by the virus and 9,819 under investigation.

And there was an increase in the occupancy of beds in medical units, with occupancy in intensive care units ranging from 24% to 77% in the health units of the integrated health network.

According to official information, until last Tuesday, 12.4 million people had been vaccinated with all the doses recommended by the laboratories, which represents 77.2% of the population.

Among the other measures adopted for the holidays is that from Thursday, all those over 12 years of age who want access to non-essential activities, that is, anything other than work, health and education, must present a vaccination card or certificate with the total dose.