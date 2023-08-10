Through an official transmission, the current president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, condemned the act and pointed out that the death of Fernando Villavicencio is a “political crime”.

In addition, confirmed that there were six detainees for the attack and subsequently signed two key decrees.

(We recommend: Moment of Fernando Villavicencio’s crime: they shoot when he gets into the car).

In one, he declared that because of what had happened, the nation would enter into three days of mourning

On the other hand, it also established that for 60 days Ecuador will be in a state of emergency and, according to the Ecuadorian newspaper The universe“the mobilization of the Armed Forces is provided throughout the national territory“.

All because of Fernando Villavicencio, the Ecuadorian presidential candidate for the Build movement, he was assassinated on the afternoon of August 9. The news, which shocked Ecuador, was a trend on social networks due to the number of videos that recorded the exact moment of the event.

(Keep reading: ‘You are my bulletproof vest, I don’t need it’: Fernando Villavicencio for threats).

Forensic experts work in the area where the candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio was murdered today, in Quito (Ecuador).

When leaving a campaign event, the 59-year-old legislator and journalist was shot several times. Although he was immediately transferred to the Women’s Clinic in Quito, the medical personnel were unable to save his life.

The news was later confirmed by the country’s interior minister, Juan Zapatawho assured that the attack was perpetrated by hitmen who also injured other people.

They assassinate the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio

More news in EL TIEMPO

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from WILLIAM MORENO HERNÁNDEZ- INTERNATIONAL REDACTION.