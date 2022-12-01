The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), as the national agricultural authority, declared a state of animal health emergency in Ecuador after the detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus.

The Ministry indicated this Wednesday that the emergency will last ninety days.

The head of the MAG, Bernardo Manzano, signed on Tuesday the Ministerial Agreement through which they implement the sanitary measures for the control and eradication of the disease in the intervention areas that the Phytosanitary and Zoosanitary Regulation and Control Agency (Agrocalidad) determines.

In addition, it establishes an internal quarantine of the affected, identified and determined livestock farms.

During the following 90 days, it will not be possible to mobilize birds, products and by-products of avian origin such as eggs, hens, chickens, among others.from the farms affected by the outbreak.

Manzano reported that avian influenza does not constitute a health risk for those who consume eggs and chicken meat and stressed that “the consumption of eggs and chicken meat are guaranteed.”

The official reiterated that all control protocols in the National Avian Influence Contingency Plan were activated.

“In the focus of contagion we have implemented three blocks of control barriers: 30 technicians will be attending those points 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.”

This includes bird and poultry control posts on major transit routes. Also the disinfection of vehicles in control areas.

protocols

The protocols implemented include quarantine, surveillance and sampling of the contagious poultry population in the area, said the Ministry, which last Sunday reported the outbreak detected in the Andean province of Cotopaxi.

In the detected focus there is only 0.15 % of the country’s poultry population. According to the minister, as part of the security protocol, around 180,000 birds will be slaughtered, which are in the detected focus.

In the country there are 263 million chickens and 16 million laying birds. The MAG and Agrocalidad have 850 technicians throughout the country as a contingent to do surveillance, monitoring and sampling in other poultry farms in order to rule out the presence of influenza in other provinces.

The poultry sector generates 1,800 million dollars a year, supports 24% of the Gross Domestic Agricultural Product and generates 300,000 jobs. From January to November 2022, the poultry sector has produced 263 million chickens, 195,000 tons of chicken meat and 3,812 million eggs, according to the Ministry’s statistics.

EFE