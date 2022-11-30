QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s government declared an animal health emergency on Wednesday over an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu, the agriculture ministry said.

The avian flu outbreak was first detected over the weekend on a farm in the Andean province of Cotopaxi, south of the country’s capital, Quito, triggering quarantine initiatives in potentially infected areas.

Around 180,000 birds in the area must be culled to stop the spread of the virus, the ministry said in a statement.

The government said that the avian flu poses no risk to the health of the population, and guaranteed the safe consumption of eggs and chicken meat.

“During the next 90 days it will not be possible to move poultry, products and by-products of avian origin such as eggs, chickens, chickens, among others, from the farms affected by the outbreak,” added the ministry.

Local authorities said that the contagion detected represents only 0.15% of the country’s poultry population, which has about 263 million chickens and 16 million laying hens.

The Ecuadorian poultry sector has 1,810 farms and generates 1.8 billion dollars, about 23% of the agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

