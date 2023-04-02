Ecuador declared a state of emergency in various areas plagued by drug trafficking and crime such as the port of Guayaquil (southwest), where this measure that allows the mobilization of the military to the streets has been issued three times during 2022.

“We decreed the state of emergency in zone 8, which includes (the towns of) Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón, and in the (coastal) provinces of Santa Elena and Los Ríos,” President Guillermo Lasso said in a radio address. and television. In it he announced the carrying of weapons in civilians.

The state of emergency that is due to a “serious internal commotion”, according to his decree, will come into force this Sunday and will include a curfew between 01:00 and 05:00 local time (06:00 and 10:00 GMT).

The president, who last year decreed a state of emergency three times for Guayaquil and other areas to deal with high crime rates, provided that the measure will last 60 days and that it will also suspend rights such as being able to meet.

Since March and for 60 days, the coastal province of Esmeraldas (northwest and bordering Colombia) has also been in emergency. “We have a common enemy: crime, drug trafficking and organized crime,” Lasso, a former right-wing banker in power since May 2021, said on Saturday.

Green light to use weapons

Located between Colombia and Peru -the world’s main cocaine producers-, Ecuador seized the annual record of 210 tons of drugs in 2021, most of it cocaine and whose destination was European ports.

Seizures in 2022 exceeded 200 tons of drugs amid clashes between drug gangs, who fight with blood and fire in the streets and prisons over the routes for drug trafficking.

Along with the confiscations, violent deaths have increased. The homicide rate almost doubled between 2021 and 2022, from 14 to 25 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to authorities.

Guayaquil, the country’s commercial hub and where most of the drugs come from, is among the localities with the highest crime rates.

In zone 8, 434 violent deaths were reported between January and mid-March, compared to a total of 1,151 murders nationwide.

To deal with insecurity, Lasso also announced on Saturday that he modified a decree to authorize “lto possession and carrying of weapons for civilian use for personal defense”, as well as the use of pepper sprays. He also pointed out that the manufacture, registration and possession of artisanal weapons was prohibited.

“High Value Targets”

“I feel the concern about insecurity as you do. For the government of Ecuador, your peace and tranquility are vital,” said the president, who promotes a so-called “crusade for your security” that combines actions between the military and police forces.

He indicated that the authorities have identified 15 organized crime leaders classified as “high value targets”, of which six have already been captured.

“We are going to fight criminals with all the rigor of the law because our priority is their peace of mind,” concluded Lasso, who is facing a process of impeachment promoted by the opposition National Assembly for an alleged embezzlement.

The 67-year-old president believes that the trial raised by a sector of the Legislature and authorized by the Constitutional Court “has neither head nor tail.” This is the second time that Congress – where the opposition is in the majority but is dispersed – has tried to remove Lasso from office.

Last June, in the midst of indigenous protests due to the high cost of living, a group of deputies presented a motion for dismissal, but did not obtain the necessary 92 votes -out of 137 assembly members-, according to the Constitution

