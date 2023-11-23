Noboa, unknown to most just a few months ago, became Ecuador’s new president after beating left-wing candidate Luisa González in the second round of elections last October. A millionaire businessman, he officially takes office this Thursday, November 23, facing two crucial challenges for a period of one year and six months: addressing the country’s economic difficulties and confronting the spiral of violence attributed to drug trafficking cartels.

At 35 years old and with no previous experience in public management, Daniel Noboa is the youngest president in the history of Ecuador. His rise was surprising in an atypical election held in two rounds (in August and October) and marked by violent acts, including the murder of one of the candidates, Fernando Villavicencio.

Winner with 52.05% of the votes against the leftist candidate Luisa González, the new president faces two major challenges: security and the economic situation.

More than 323,000 Ecuadorians are unemployed according to official data, and more than 50% of the economy is based on informal work. In addition, economic growth is expected to be 1.5% this year and 0.8% in 2024.

Big challenges and little time to face them

To boost the Ecuadorian economy, the new president has no time margin, since his term lasts only 17 months, the remaining time of the term of the outgoing president, Guillermo Lasso. The latter had announced in May the dissolution of the National Assembly and his own resignation.

Noboa has toured the United States and Europe to attract investments and loans, although he has warned that he will balance compliance with foreign debt obligations, which amounts to about $47.4 billion. In addition, he promised to promote job creation by companies and reduce taxes on construction, among other aspects.

Exclusive NTN24 | Interview with the outgoing president of Ecuador, @LassoGuillermowho speaks a few hours after handing over power to Daniel Noboa, about the country he is leaving: “We overcame the health crisis and with great success because Ecuador was one of the countries that vaccinated the most… pic.twitter.com/IoBpBGRkRg — NTN24 (@NTN24) November 22, 2023



In addition to the economic situation, unprecedented violence has taken over the country. Homicides in streets and prisons, attributed to criminal groups by the current government, have increased considerably in recent years.

The mandate of the unpopular Guillermo Lasso was marked by a wave of violence in prisons and streets. Cocaine, produced in Colombia and Peru, passes through Ecuador on a large scale, particularly destined for European ports. Observers point out that the cartels have infiltrated power and its institutions, turning Ecuador into the scene of bloody rivalries between gangs, under the helpless or sometimes complicit gaze of the authorities.

According to a recent report from Ecuador’s Organized Crime Observatory, violent deaths could exceed 7,000 this year, with a homicide rate of 35 per 100,000 inhabitants. Noboa is aware of the urgency to show results in terms of security and has promised to militarize borders, increase the presence of security cameras and build secure prisons on the high seas.

Without a majority in the Assembly, coalitions are required

Elected deputy in 2021 and president of the economic development commission of the National Assembly, Noboa remained discreet and was practically unknown to the public until a few months ago.

However, he is not a complete unknown. Ecuadorians know his family, particularly his father, the wealthy banana exporter Álvaro Noboa, who was a presidential candidate five times without success. His son boasts of having founded his own company at the age of 18 and of having studied at Harvard. Backed by the elites and all right-wing parties, he calls himself center-left.

Like his predecessor, Daniel Noboa does not have a majority in the National Assembly, where his coalition has only 13 of 137 seats. Last week, he achieved a legislative coalition with the conservative Social Christian Party (PSC) and the Citizen Revolution, the party of left-wing former president Rafael Correa, which is expected to boost his reforms.

