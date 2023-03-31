Guillermo Lasso is accused of possible crimes against state security and public administration; he denies

The Constitutional Court of Ecuador ordered the continuity of the impeachment hearings of President Guillermo Lasso. The request was made by opposition congressmen, who accuse the chief executive of corruption in state-owned companies.

With 6 votes in favor and 3 against, the court decided on Wednesday (29.Mar.2023) “dismiss the two charges relating to the alleged crime of extortion.” and accept the follow-up to the impeachment request “related to the alleged crime of embezzlement”. Lasso denies the accusations.

To ask for the impeachment, the members of the National Assembly of Ecuador based themselves on a report that accuses Lasso of connections with possible crimes against the security of the State and the public administration. The case involves suspicions of corruption in state-owned companies.

In a video published on his profile on twitter, Lasso said he was innocent. “In my personal, professional and public life I have always acted with good intentions. Therefore, I reject this impeachment“, he spoke. “I am a democrat and I believe that democracy is strengthened by more democracy”, continued.

Lasso said he respects the Constitutional Court’s decision, even if he doesn’t agree with it.

“I am human, like each of you, so I am outraged by this attack on my integrity, my reputation and also our home”, said the president. “With my hand on my heart, I confirm that I am innocent”, he concluded.