Five days have passed since the presidential elections on Sunday and Ecuador still does not know which candidate will go to the runoff against Andrés Arauz, Rafael Correa’s dolphin who was the only one who had a sufficient majority to secure a place in the second round of 11 April. His opponent will not be known immediately either. The two candidates for second place, separated by just a few tenths in the voting, agreed with the electoral authority to review the minutes in 17 of the 24 provinces that the Andean country has. 100% of the polls will be opened in Guayas, the territory that turned the trend around and put the conservative Guillermo Lasso above the indigenous representative Yaku Pérez in the final phase of the vote count. And, in addition, 50% of other 16 provinces.

That decision puts an end to a cocktail of reproaches, rapprochements and accusations that has surprised Ecuadorians in the last week. The claims for “electoral fraud” by Yaku Pérez, who saw his second round pass slip away when the vote was already over 90%, were followed by a gesture of empathy from Guillermo Lasso. The CREO politician accepted and supported a review of the votes as long as the two of them and the entire country had the certainty of who really has more support among the voters. Against the background of a possible agreement to form a common front before the UNES correista candidate, whoever it is who reaches the second round, the two opponents sat down this Friday to talk for hours.

First there was tension and criticism for past episodes, then came the meeting points. “The important thing is that the Ecuadorian people are satisfied, live in tranquility, in peace and that there is no doubt about this electoral process and its transparency,” concluded Guillermo Lasso, according to the review of votes in 17 provinces. The indigenous leader, candidate of the Pachakutik Plurinational Unity Movement, sat at the table after mobilizing his bases to prevent a “theft” of the elections, but at the same time ensuring that if Guillermo Lasso won, he would sit down to talk. But not before.

“If I am wrong, with all courage, I will say ‘Madam President (of the CNE, Diana Atamaint), gentlemen (of the CNE), Ecuador, I was wrong, I apologize a thousand times’. This is the opportunity to demonstrate transparency and ask for the reopening (of the polls), so that Ecuadorians remain calm and can trust the National Electoral Council ”, defended Pérez in the joint meeting.

Atamaint, head of the electoral authority, confirmed the agreement and announced that after reviewing all these minutes, the results of the first round will be definitively proclaimed. But he did not clarify the date on which that process is expected to conclude. “We must acknowledge the candidates present here for their willingness to search for adequate options in strict respect of the rule of law and the democratic objectives of the nation.”

The point of dissent to the approaches between Yaku Pérez and Guillermo Lasso came precisely from the rival that one of the two will face in the second round. “Lasso and Moreno left Correa out. Lasso-Moreno left Noboa out. Lasso-Moreno want to leave Yaku Pérez out. Enough of dirty play! ”, Andrés Arauz posted on Twitter, repeating that allusion that Guillermo Lasso has had influence in the shadows during the Lenín Moreno government. Rafael Correa, who was the one who designated Arauz as the face that would represent his new political acronym, UNES, also lashed out against the pact to review the ballot boxes. “Two candidates ‘agree’ to recount? Ecuador, totally outside the law, and the CNE causes embarrassment. Let them count what they want. Soon the rule of law will return ”, he launched from Belgium to social networks, despite the fact that on Monday post-election he said that Lasso would be the one who would go to the second round.