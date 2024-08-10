The Citizen Revolution (RC) movement, led by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), nominated again this Saturday Luisa González as a candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador for the February 2025 elections, which will also include the participation of the current head of state, Daniel Noboa, who defeated González in the second round last year.

González, 46, will participate in the February 9 elections with his vice-presidential running mate, economist Diego Borja, a former minister in the government of former President Correa.

González and Borja were proclaimed at a convention of the RC held in a covered coliseum in the port of Guayaquil (southwest). Correa, for his part, He participated in the convention via video conference as he was unable to return to the country.

The former president, who cannot run for office due to constitutional reforms approved after his administration that eliminated indefinite reelection, is sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption, which also disqualifies him from running for popular elections.

“Beauty and Diego” and “Until victory always!”, the motto of his government, wrote Correa on his account on the social network X when replicating versions of the national press on the proclamation of the candidacy of González and Borja.

At the convention where she was nominated, González called for internal unity in his political movement and recalled that he has met with left-wing groups in search of unity.

He commented that they have invited these political organizations to join “a national project, a project that has as its central axis truth, justice, honesty, transparency, commitments that are fulfilled and, in that unity, move towards an Ecuador of change.”

Correa, for his part, asked the militants to applaud his former vice president Jorge Glas, who is imprisoned in the highest security prison in the country. in the context of a case investigating alleged corruption and still having to finish serving sentences for two other cases, also involving corruption.

After analysing the situation, Correa lamented that “the country’s institutions have been destroyed,” which is why he sees the need for “a constituent assembly.” “The institutions are so damaged, the country is so taken over by the worst, as long as they hate Correa, even if we win the elections, we will not be able to govern,” he said.

In last year’s early elections, following the constitutional decision to dissolve the National Assembly of the then right-wing president Guillermo Lasso (2021-2013), Gonzalez won the first round with 34% of the valid votes, but lost with 48% in the second round against Noboa, 36.

Noboa, who took office in November to govern for 18 months and thus complete the 2021-2025 period, was also chosen by his National Democratic Action (ADN) party on Friday to seek re-election next year, becoming the first presidential candidate.

The leftist González does not appear in a survey by the private Comunicaliza in late July on voting intention, led by Noboa with 32%. In second place are former Correa minister Gustavo Jalkh (15%) and opposition indigenous leader Leonidas Iza (4%).

Although not in the majority, the RC is the main force in the National Assembly with around fifty of its 137 members.