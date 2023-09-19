Luisa Gonzalezthe candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador for the Citizen Revolution movement, led by former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), formally presented this Monday to the Prosecutor’s Office a complaint for an alleged plan to attack her.

Before his supporters gathered in front of the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office, González explained that, Although the facts were known on August 30, the complaint was filed this Monday as he felt that the investigation had not progressed. and accused the Government and the prison administration of creating “obstacles” to the suspects’ statements.

The case focuses on the statement of a man arrested on August 30 in the north of Quito with three war grenades in his possession that, in his first statement to the Police, he said were supposedly intended to attack González.

This, after the assassination of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on August 9, activated the alert and made González accept the support of the Armed Forces offered by the Executive to protect his life and the use of the bulletproof vest in his public events.

They let criminals free who can do whatever they want with our lives, because our lives are still at risk.

“I have filed a complaint that not only represents the need to safeguard my life and to clarify this process and find those responsible for a possible attack on my life, but also of all Ecuadorians, because this is the impunity with which we are living. The processes are not clarified or advanced,” said González.

The Correista candidate pointed out that It is this impunity that leaves the country with a feeling of insecurity in the face of the rise of organized crime violence, to which the authorities attribute the fact that the country has gone from 5.8 to 25.32 intentional homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022 in the last five years, the highest number since records have been recorded.

“They release criminals who can do whatever they want with our lives, because our lives continue to be at risk. Let the Prosecutor’s Office and the SNAI (National Service of Comprehensive Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty) work with the speed of the case to move towards a safe country,” González added.

Daniel Noboa and Luisa González, candidates who will go to the second round in Ecuador.

The candidate for vice president of Revolución Ciudadana and former presidential candidate in 2021 accompanied him to present the complaint. Andrés Arauz and the assembly members elected to integrate the new Correismo parliamentary group in the National Assembly (Parliament).

With 33.61% of the votes, Luisa González was the candidate with the most votes in the first round of the elections, held on August 20, and will face the young businessman Daniel Noboa, son, on October 15 in the second round. of the banana sector magnate Álvaro Noboa, who obtained 23.47% of the votes.

EFE