The Government of Ecuador enabled a platform for older adults to enroll in the vaccination plan. This website will indicate the date and place where the chosen people will have to attend. In total, more than 1.3 million people over 65 years of age will be vaccinated.

How to sign up

The platform plan vaccinated.ec The shifts will be imposed based on the number of people who sign up and, also, based on the number of vaccines received during these days. Registration and vaccination are completely free. Follow these steps to register on the platform:

Access the web plan vaccinated.ec. Sign up. Complete the following information: identification number, email and cell phone number. Accept the terms of use policy. You will receive a text message and an email with the access code in a few minutes. Verify the data and indicate your province, canton and parish of residence. Finally, click on ‘send’.

The Ministry of Public Health will validate the cases and send a message to the email or cell phone with the data to receive the first dose. Shifts will be carried out in segments from oldest to youngest.

“Ecuadorian, solidarity calls us, not only with your parents, not only with your grandparents, with your neighbors: if you know any elderly person, help them to register,” said Vice President María Alejandra Muñoz about the Plan Vaccinate Phase 1 It is estimated that by May 20 all older adults will be vaccinated.