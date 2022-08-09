Testing for monkeypox in a laboratory in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, on August 4. Anadolu Agency (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ecuador has confirmed the first death of a patient infected with monkeypox, of the 10 that have been diagnosed in the country, but has attributed it to pre-existing problems. For reasons of confidentiality, the Ministry of Health has not offered details on whether the contagion of monkeypox precipitated the death, but it has clarified that the patient’s condition was serious before being diagnosed with the virus. This is the third death from this disease in the entire continent, after the death of a 41-year-old man in Brazil last week and another 45-year-old person in Peru.

“He had a pre-existing disease that was already aggravated and it was with this serious condition that the contagion occurred,” said Francisco Pérez, National Undersecretary for Epidemiological Surveillance, “he has died of health complications.” The Health spokesman has also updated the number of people diagnosed with monkeypox in the Latin American country, after detecting three new cases outside the province in which all those infected were until now.

The three new patients registered this Monday are in Los Ríos, Santa Elena and Azuay. “They are distributed by provinces outside of Guayas, where the previous contacts had taken place,” said the undersecretary. They are between 20 and 49 years old and are already isolated in their homes and, according to Health, are in a “stable” condition and “under surveillance.” As for the origin of his contagion, the Ecuadorian health authorities do not know if they are related to the cases that had already been diagnosed in the country.

The first positive in the country was detected a month ago, on July 6, and he was discharged after 21 days. According to official data, all diagnoses are imported cases. With this case, the deaths of patients affected by the disease total 11. Outside of Africa, two were registered in Spain, one in Brazil, another in Peru and now in Ecuador. All the deceased in America suffered from previous ailments. And in the United States, one of the countries with the most infections, the Joe Biden Administration chose last week to declare a national health emergency in the face of this virus. Some large cities such as New York or San Francisco had previously done so, while the World Health Organization (WHO) already declared an international emergency on July 23.

Monkeypox is manifesting itself in the vast majority of cases in a mild way, although often with intense pain caused by pustules that require medical attention. Of the around 4,300 cases detected, for example, in Spain, less than 3% have required hospital admission. The most frequent symptoms, according to a registry carried out by the Spanish health authorities, are rashes in the anogenital area, fever, pustules in other locations, swollen glands, breathing problems, headache, muscle pain, pustules. oral and sore throat. With regard to transmission, a study published by the journal The Lancet, supports the hypothesis direct skin contact as the main route of infection.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.