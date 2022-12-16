Ecuador closes a prison and transfers its 204 inmates to other prisons

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
With this closure, Ecuador now has 35 prisons throughout its territory.
With this closure, Ecuador now has 35 prisons throughout its territory.
The closure of the prison seeks to avoid fights between gangs that dispute control of the prisons.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 16, 2022, 10:47 AM
A total of 204 prisoners who were being held in the prison in the Ecuadorian province of Los Ríos were transferred to other prisons after that prison was closed due to failures in its infrastructure and high levels of overcrowding.
(Also: Where will the budget come from to pay 100,000 peace managers?)
The movement of the inmates was informed this Thursday by the National Comprehensive Care Service (SNAI) for Persons Deprived of Liberty, the state body in charge of the administration and control of Ecuadorian prisons.
In the Los Ríos prison there were 204 prisoners when its capacity was for 117 inmates, according to the latest SNAI statistical report, published in November, which implied an overcrowding of 74%.
(Also: Ten people, including five minors, die in a fire in France
Without the Los Ríos prison, Ecuador’s prison system is left with 35 prisons with a capacity of 30,000 prisoners where in reality there are close to 32,000 inmatesaccording to the first prison census in Ecuador’s history, which concluded last week.
The closure of the Los Ríos prison is one of the actions taken by the Government of
Ecuador to appease the serious penitentiary crisis that has so far left more than 450 prisoners killed since 2020, most in a series of massacres between rival gangs who dispute the internal control of prisons.
(It may interest you: The minimum will rise 16% in 2023, the largest increase in this century)
Behind this phenomenon is an insufficient contingent of prison guards, highly overcrowded prisons and a crime prevention policy that prioritizes imprisonment, according to reports from international organizations such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.
EFE
More news
December 16, 2022, 10:47 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Ecuador #closes #prison #transfers #inmates #prisons
Leave a Reply