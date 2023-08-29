Christian Zurita, a journalist who assumed the role of presidential candidate after the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio in Ecuador, detailed on August 28 his plans to leave the country for security reasons. The first round of the Ecuadorian elections took place amid a rise in violence. Now the two candidates for the second round begin the pre-campaign and the National Electoral Council announced that it will repeat the vote of the constituencies abroad to the Assembly.

“I don’t expect that for my life. I have to take some time for myself,” former presidential candidate Christian Zurita declared in an interview with the local channel Ecuavisa on August 28. Due to the security crisis that is plaguing the country, Zurita explained that he wears a bulletproof vest and wears a helmet, in addition to having a security team.

The journalist assumed the role of candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador for the Construye party after the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio on August 9. Both worked multiple times as colleagues, publishing investigations into corruption cases, particularly during the mandate of Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

“I have always been a guy who has not been afraid, yes, but I understand now that there are special circumstances that show that things are not like before,” Zurita added. Construye was the second party to obtain the most seats in the Assembly, behind Revolución Ciudadana, the party of Luisa González, which obtained 50.

He explained that he would not leave without fulfilling the responsibilities of his role as a candidate for the Presidency. “You have to structure and be part of a line that can help the elected assembly members, so that they can have an important performance in the National Assembly,” the former candidate specified.

Christian Zurita is finalizing the details of a journalistic work carried out together with Villavicencio, a book that he hopes to publish before September 15. He will also refine “some lines” of the journalistic portal “that we raise together and that cannot be forgotten.”

He added that he would not abandon his work from abroad, but would see “what paths open up”, especially for research projects. “It is important to initiate certain processes and certain issues that were part of the agenda that Fernando and I worked on together and that can be taken up again from outside the country,” he said.

The assassination of the candidate Villavicencio at the exit of a political meeting convulsed the country, less than two weeks before the first round of the anticipated elections. Luisa González, from Rafael Correa’s party and favorite in the polls, and Daniel Noboa, a businessman seen as the surprise candidate, will go to the second round on October 15.

National Electoral Council will repeat the distance vote for the National Assembly

Remote voting faced multiple problems during the first round on August 20. Of the 123,854 people who registered on the platform to vote from abroad, only 51,643 managed to register their vote. That is, less than half.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) announced on August 25 its decision to repeat the remote vote, only for the National Assembly. The CNE observed that the percentage of votes from abroad would not affect the results of the presidential elections.







02:02

Six seats are at stake for representatives to the National Assembly for the constituencies abroad. Diana Atamaint, president of the CNE, said that the ideal would be to repeat those elections at the same time as the second round, but the CNE has not yet confirmed the date. At the moment, those six seats are distributed as follows: three for the Citizen Revolution and three for Construye.

The electoral observation mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) recommended investigating the problems of the voting platform and reviewing whether the system offered sufficient guarantees, in a preliminary report.

Luisa González’s party had requested an investigation and a repetition of the vote. “The Citizen Revolution, as a political organization, asks the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate and call new elections in the constituencies abroad, so that our migrant brothers express their will at the polls,” declared Marcela Aguiñaga, prefect of the province of Guayas by Citizen Revolution, on August 24.

For his part, Christian Zurita considers that the repetition implies “an abuse of the principles of causality, legal certainty, legitimacy and legality with respect to voting abroad,” he said in the interview with Ecuavisa. He considers that the only beneficiaries of the repetition will be the two parties that go to the second round, and that the principle of holding elections to the Assembly during the first round is that the voters “divide the presence of the parties in a more homogeneous way in the Assembly”.

On August 26, the CNE approved the ballot design for the second round, with three levels of security to prevent forgery.

Candidates start pre-campaign with a change of image

The formal campaign of the second round begins on September 24 and will last until October 12. However, the candidates Luisa González and Daniel Noboa are already active on social networks.

The Correísmo candidate presents herself with a “refreshed” image, according to the local media.First fruits‘. He has been showing “more everyday and less formal activities” and focuses his proposals on young people.

On August 28, Revolución Ciudadana published two bulletins announcing the creation of “two new public universities in the Government of Luisa González” and “debt review for scholarship holders.”







01:27 © france24

Daniel Noboa, candidate of the ADN alliance, analyzed the success of his candidacy considering that he had won the vote of young people and women. At 35 years old, the businessman who comes from one of the richest families in Ecuador was the youngest candidate in the runoff for the first round. His father, Álvaro Noboa, was a six-time presidential candidate.

On social networks, Noboa has shown himself touring different rural sectors of Ecuador on horseback and exercising, as reported in turn ‘First fruits‘.

Both candidates have diversified their campaign issues, moving away from security to refer to the environment or social policies.

Security was at the center of the first round, particularly during the August 13 presidential debate. Ecuador is currently experiencing a surge in violence: in the first half of the year, according to police figures, the country registered 3,500 murders, and the rate of violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants multiplied by five in just seven years.

Whoever becomes President of Ecuador will have a year and a half to finish the mandate of Guillermo Lasso, who by the constitutional mechanism of ‘cross death’ dissolved the Assembly and called early elections.

A year and a half to face the acute security crisis and the loss of confidence of Ecuadorians in their institutions.

With EFE and local media