In an operation that involved more than three months of investigations and intelligence, the Ecuadorian police confirmed the arrest of Carlos Arturo Landázuri, alias 'Comandante Gringo', who is accused of directing the Oliver Sinisterra Front, one of the dissidents of the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, in the province of Imbabura, Ecuador.

The Ecuadorian Police confirmed the capture of Carlos Arturo Landázuri, better known as 'Comandante Gringo' and alleged leader of the Colombian armed group Oliver Sinisterra, one of the dissidents of the extinct FARC, who was handed over to Colombia in the midst of the military offensive against the organized crime launched by the Ecuadorian Government.

The capture was made after a night raid carried out on Sunday, when the Ecuadorian police forces carried out a raid on a property located in the province of Imbabura, located in the northern region of the Andes, as detailed by the Police through their channels. officers.

The armed group Oliver Sinisterra Front, accused of murdering three Ecuadorian journalists linked to the newspaper 'El Comercio' in 2018, operates in an extensive area that extends from the Colombian department of Nariño, in the south, to the Ecuadorian province of Esmeraldas, in the north. .

Members of Ecuador's armed forces stand guard in an area next to the 'Zonal 8' prison, amid the current wave of violence across the country, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, January 14, 2024. © Ivan Alvarado / Reuters

According to Ecuadorian police authorities, this group maintains ties with a criminal organization currently classified as terrorist by the Ecuadorian Government.

Landázuri was handed over to the Colombian Police at the Rumichaca border bridge. “He has a fairly considerable criminal record,” said César Zapata, commander of the Ecuadorian police.

“He had committed several crimes in Colombia and here he was also dealing with various criminal entities, especially with terrorist groups that are in Esmeralda and San Lorenzo,” Zapata commented.

In mid-December, police captured 15 alleged members of the Oliver Sinisterra Front in Esmeraldas, near Ecuador's border with Colombia, including Janer Cortés Ortiz, known under the pseudonym 'Joker', and whom authorities identified as the third in command of this dissidence.

Alias ​​'Joker' is accused of having been in charge of activities related to drug trafficking in the border area, according to Ecuadorian authorities.

At that moment, the Ecuadorian military handed over 'Joker' immediately to the Colombian Army at the border bridge over the Mataje River, since he was wanted by the Colombian Justice on charges such as manufacturing, trafficking, carrying and possession of weapons, as well as murder.

The border area of ​​Esmeraldas is considered one of the most turbulent in Ecuador due to the violence of criminal gangs; criminal groups turned it into a corridor to transport cocaine to the Ecuadorian coast and ports.

The Oliver Sinisterra Front, which Carlos Landázuri allegedly directed, is attributed with the murder in 2018 of the journalistic team of the newspaper 'El Comercio', made up of journalist Javier Ortega, photographer Paúl Rivas and host Efraín Segarra, in an action led by Walter Patricio. Arizala, alias 'Guacho', who months later was killed in Colombia during a military action.

The Government of Ecuador promises to subdue criminal gangs

Ecuador is trying to recover from an intense wave of violence that has led President Daniel Noboa to launch a military offensive against gangs. Noboa declared a state of emergency lasting 60 days.

In recent episodes this month, there was the interruption of a live television broadcast by a group of armed individuals, the taking of more than 100 prison officials hostage, explosions that shook several cities and the kidnapping of police officers, triggering operations by the security forces that left more than 2,000 arrests.

Wednesday left a new episode of violence, with the death of prosecutor César Suárez, who was investigating transnational organized crime in the province of Guayas. Police called the incident a murder, adding a grim chapter to the already complicated security situation in the South American country.

Members of the National Police attend the equipment delivery ceremony, amid the current wave of violence throughout the country, in Quito, Ecuador, on January 22, 2024. © Karen Toro / Reuters

Why has security deteriorated in Ecuador?

Ecuador is experiencing a significant deterioration in terms of security since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which also left its mark on that country's economy.

According to government data, the number of violent deaths rose to 8,008 in 2023, almost double the figure recorded in 2022. The violence took a political turn last year with the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

The Government blames the situation on the growing reach of cocaine trafficking gangs, which have destabilized large areas of South America.

In addition to this, inside prisons, gangs have taken advantage of the weak control of the State to expand their power. Prison violence has become increasingly common, causing hundreds of deaths in incidents that authorities have attributed to battles between gangs for control of prisons, converted into command centers to run illicit businesses inside and outside their walls.

President Daniel Noboa, 36, took power in November with a promise to stop the violence and promotes the 'Phoenix Plan', which includes the establishment of a new intelligence unit, tactical weapons for security forces, new prisons high security and reinforce security in ports and airports in the country.

The plan would cost the country about 800 million dollars, of which the United States will provide 200 for new weapons for the Ecuadorian Army.

With EFE and AP