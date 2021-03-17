The two candidates for the presidency of Ecuador launched their campaigns on Tuesday for the second round of the elections, which will be held on April 11. The left-wing economist Andrés Arauz will face the conservative Guillermo Lasso in an election in which the citizens will define whether the country maintains the turn to the right of the last four years or returns to the left of the previous decade.

Ecuador is preparing to elect a new president amid an economic crisis aggravated by Covid-19 and the need to accelerate vaccination to mitigate the pandemic.

Two opposing political and economic models face each other in the ballot. After the first round of February 7, overshadowed by allegations of fraud by former indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez, Ecuadorians will finally decide between the left-wing economist Andrés Arauz and the right-wing center and former banker Guillermo Lasso.

Both launched their campaign on Tuesday for the second round, scheduled for April 11, with which they try to conquer the dispersed voters who supported more than a dozen candidates in the first round.

Although Arauz obtained first place in the first round, no candidate to occupy the Carondelet Palace won more than 50% of the votes, so there will be a second round. In addition, although the candidate on the left reached more than 10 percentage points above his closest opponent, the polls that would show the trend for the final phase have not yet been published.

The official results of the first round showed that Arauz obtained 32.7% of the votes, while Lasso 19.74% and Pérez 19.39%. Approximately 10% of the votes cast were declared invalid.

Pérez, who alleged fraud in the first round and is still seeking a recount, has said he will not support any candidate. In addition, the indigenous organization CONAIE asks citizens to spoil their ballots in protest.

Between the neoliberal current and socialism

The two candidates promise to overcome the serious economic crisis, one of the main concerns of citizens, but each with a different proposal.

The candidate Andrés Arauz for a photograph with a supporter at the start of the electoral campaign for the second round of the presidential elections, in the El Beaterio sector, in Quito, on March 16, 2021. © AFP / Cristina Vega

Arauz, a protégé of former President Rafael Correa, is committed to government aid. He promised to give $ 1,000 to one million poor families, in addition to providing benefits to young people, such as jobs, scholarships and free Internet access.

“The final stretch begins today (…) I am willing to transform the outrage of our people into hope,” Arauz posted on his Twitter account.

The representative of the possible return of correísmo also promises to strengthen dollarization by preventing the wealthiest families from taking capital out of the country, measures that contrast with the approach of his opponent.

Ecuador’s presidential candidate, Guillermo Lasso, during a political rally to launch his campaign ahead of the second electoral round, in Cutuglagua, Quito, Ecuador, on March 16, 2021. © AFP / Cristina Vega

For his part, Lasso, the center-right candidate, points to job creation.

In the campaign events on March 16, the politician also assured that he will promote investment in infrastructure, local roads, “credit to small farmers, small ranchers and artisans”, at 1% interest and a 30-year term.

However, the conservative candidate faces resistance from the electorate due to his experience in the banking sector.

Ecuadorians are tired of the austerity measures linked to an International Monetary Fund package that further complicated the financial situation as a result of the pandemic and the restrictions imposed to try to stop the outbreak since last year.

With Reuters and EFE