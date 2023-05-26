Guillermo Lasso goes to present his second and last report to the nation. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

The Ecuadorian Electoral Council officially called early presidential and legislative elections for next August 20. The tight times have made the electoral authority rush to hold the elections in 90 days, when it would normally take a year. Political parties and movements are also in a hurry and are looking for candidates and some candidates are looking for a party. It is an atypical scenario, to which the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, referred when he assured that the decree of death crossed that he signed a week ago “has the approval of more than 80% of Ecuadorians.”

Lasso assured that, after a decision that he considers historic, “never again will a President of the Republic be at the mercy of an Assembly that dedicates its time to conspiring.” The president gave his second and last report to the Nation without the presence of the legislators, who were dismissed after he decided to apply a constitutional tool to dissolve the Legislative power. Lasso was in the middle of a political trial when he signed the decree and requested the electoral advance.

Angélica Abad, a professor at the University of Cuenca and a member of the Network of Political Scientists of Ecuador, assures that there are “candidates of all kinds, from the right, from the center, from the left and from nothing. All with questionable sides and with sides that can be highlighted. And in the midst of everything, there is a disaffected citizenry because no radical change is envisioned, nor a true satisfaction of the great demands.

The crisis of the political parties and the times play against in these elections, in which the electoral campaign has not yet started and six names are already on the horizon to reach Carondelet. The first to confirm his candidacy was former legislator Fernando Villavicencio, who chaired the commission that dealt with the impeachment trial against the president and who was criticized by the opposition for his “biased” actions. Villavicencio presents himself as the politician who will put an end to corruption in the State. Daniel Noboa is another of the dismissed assembly members and aspires to achieve what his father, businessman Álvaro Noboa, failed to achieve on the five occasions that he ran for president of the Republic.

The big surprise is Jan Topic, a young businessman, with no experience in politics, who has been a soldier in the French Foreign Legion, fought in Africa, Syria and the Ukraine and has a technology company. He has expressed his admiration for the practices to combat insecurity of the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. “I have the plan, the team and the decision to return peace, health and employment to Ecuador,” Topic said in the video that he posted on social networks where he announced his candidacy.

The party of ex-president Rafael Correa has not yet announced its candidate, and the indigenous movement is divided between three candidates, the sure piece that reached third place with a very narrow margin in the last elections, Yaku Pérez, the leader of the Conaie who It has pushed the last two national strikes, Leonidas Iza, and former legislator Salvador Quishpe.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Former Vice President Otto Sonneholzner has also expressed his interest in participating, and even Guillermo Lasso himself, according to his political group, does not rule out accepting a possible re-election, but it will depend on his state of health. After the report to the Nation, Lasso traveled to the United States for a new medical intervention.

The next ruler, who will be inaugurated in November, will only be in power for a year and a half, to conclude the term until May 2025, which was interrupted by the decree of cross death. It is a strong bet for the parties and candidates that present themselves because “time is short to do something, in public policy, six months, a year go by very quickly, the bureaucracy is slow and the Legislature is needed,” says Abad, who stresses that any of the candidates who reach the presidency will need the Assembly to be able to govern.

The scenario of greatest uncertainty is in the Assembly, where the legislators who were dismissed can run for the same position again. Some have expressed interest in sitting back in the seat from which they were removed. The candidacy registration stage will begin on May 28, the parties will have 14 days to meet the requirements and only eight days to convince Ecuadorians to vote for them during the political campaign period.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.