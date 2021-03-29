BOLIVIA

Bolivia, commanded by the Brazilian Cruzeiro’s attacker, Moreno Martins, will go out for the rematch with a squad in which, in addition, the veteran goalkeeper appears Carlos Lampe (34) and the attacker Juan Carlos Arce (35).

The table of the altiplano will come out inspired after complicating with his game proposal to Chile, last Thursday, with which lost 2-1, in another friendly, with a good proposal from the Venezuelan coach Cesar Farias and the goal scored by Moreno Martins.

The intention of Farías will be to find the ideal team for the resumption of the qualifying rounds, with the aim of escaping from the last place in the table of positions of the playoffs, and improve, in a special way, in the defensive block, sinceIn four games he received 12 goals and scored five.

One of the novelties in Bolivia will be the presence in the defense of the twins José and Jesús Sagredo, 27 years old.