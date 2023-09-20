Ecuador | Bird flu reached the Galapagos Islands

The islands are home to 78 native and native bird species.

to Ecuador According to a preliminary study, H5N1 bird flu has been found in the Galapagos Islands for the first time. The national park of the area said in the bulletin published on Facebookthat the positive samples taken from the dead birds will be sent for further investigation.

According to the park, precautions have already been taken on the island to prevent the spread of the virus. Monitoring started already in December, when the virus started appearing in South America.

According to Ecuador’s Ministry of Environment, the islands are home to 78 native and native bird species. English Charles Darwin developed the theory of evolution after studying birds in the Galapagos in the 1830s.

H5N1 bird flu has typically occurred seasonally, but starting in 2021, cases have started to appear year-round. According to experts, the virus has now spread more widely than ever.