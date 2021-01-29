On February 7, Ecuadorians will vote for a new president. The era of Lenín Moreno ends, one of the most convulsive in Ecuadorian history. During Moreno’s government, the most massive protests in decades have taken place, an overwhelming pandemic in Guayaquil and the turnaround with respect to the policies of his predecessor, Rafael Correa. In fact, Correa supports Andrés Arauz, who leads the polls, although everything indicates that a second round will be necessary, due to the proximity in the polls with the conservative Guillermo Lasso.

Ecuador is the first country to vote in Latin America in 2021. The election will be on Sunday, February 7, when 13 million Ecuadorians will be able to choose the head of state, who will replace the current president Lenín Moreno.

The Ecuadorian presidential elections will have 15 men and 1 woman among the candidates. Since Friday, January 29, the regulations prohibit the publication of any poll, however, so far the favorite candidate is Andrés Arauz, who is sponsored by former President Rafael Correa. A favoritism that the polls indicate will not be enough for a victory in the first round, so they would have to vote again in April.

Voting in Ecuador is mandatory between the ages of 18 and 65, however, it is expected that there will be a large percentage of null and white votes. The campaign began on December 28 and has been marked by biosecurity measures: there have only been electoral events in car caravans and on virtual platforms.

For biosecurity reasons, the campaign has not counted on mass events and the candidates have focused on car caravans throughout the country. © Santiago Arcos / Reuters

During the campaign, some candidates have returned to the public debate proposals that would represent a violation of human rights, including the death penalty, life imprisonment or chemical castration.

But beyond these issues, Ecuadorians have among their main concern the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects it has had on the country’s economy, as well as the veto of Rafael Correa’s candidacy.

What is at stake for Ecuador in the presidential elections?

The pandemic hit Ecuador hard. First in a visible way, when in March, in the first wave of Covid-19 that devastated the world, the images of Guayaquil, with deaths in the streets due to the saturation of hospitals and cemeteries, exemplified the lack of control caused by the beginning of the pandemic.

But beyond the images and the deceased, the blow also reached an already battered Ecuadorian economy. It is estimated that more than 2 million people fell into poverty in the first three months of the pandemic.

Image of the first wave of Covid-19 in Ecuador, when it hit Guayaquil hard, with images of coffins in the streets. © José Sánchez / AFP

Precisely, the economy is the main concern for Ecuadorians, according to Ruth Hidalgo, dean of the School of Political Sciences and International Relations of the University of the Americas (UDLA): “from the surveys, the concerns that we have seen reflected They say that in the first place there is the economic issue, because the pandemic has hit us a lot. “

Hidalgo, who is also the Executive Director of the Corporation for Citizen Participation, places employment as a second concern. September data showed that 523,000 people were without formal employment, one of the worst indicators in decades.

Finally, Hidalgo also considered that health management is among the main challenges for the next government. The vaccine is already being applied in Ecuador, however, the pandemic is far from being controlled and, despite the fact that the images of Guayaquil in March have not been repeated, it worries “the health system, because there is evidence that going through a bad time. “

In these elections, progressive and popular Ecuadorian sectors awaited the return of Rafael Correa as vice president. However, the former president continues in Belgium, after being sentenced in the case, “Bribery 2012-2016”, to eight years in prison and political disqualification for bribery and the creation of a corruption network. Charges that the former president denies and qualifies as persecution.

Polls indicate that the presidential elections will need a second round

Indecision at this point is at 14%, according to a report by Atrevia. On the other hand, the white and invalid votes are around 17%. They are percentages sufficient not to draw any conclusion from the electoral result.

However, the polls indicate that the Union for Hope (UNES), formed by the presidential candidate, sponsored by Correa, Andrés Arauz, and his vice-presidential candidate, Carlos Rabascall, are the favorites to win. In the survey that gives them the best results, they are 28.64%; while the most unfavorable is 15%.

His main opponents will be the liberal conservatives Guillermo Lasso and Alfredo Borrero, from the Creando Oportunidades alliance (I believe). Their results vary in polls between 26% and 20.85%.

This closeness in the expectation of the vote indicates that a second round is likely. In that case, the polls also favor Arauz, since the third favorite, the indigenous and environmentalist Yaku Pérez, who would obtain around 13% of the votes, is politically closer to the binomial sponsored by former President Correa.

These are the main candidates to occupy the Carondelet Palace

The “binomial for hope” is led by the leftist candidate Andrés Arauz who, if he wins, would become the youngest president in the history of Ecuador at 36 years of age. Before, it was, between 2015 and 2017, during the Government of Rafael Correa, Minister of Knowledge and Human Talent, and for a few months, Minister of Culture and Heritage.

Image of Andrés Arauz, candidate sponsored by the former president, Rafael Correa, and favorite in the polls. © Electoral Council of Ecuador

It should be noted that Arauz attends rallies throughout the country with a life-size cardboard replica of Rafael Correa and promises that, if he wins, he will be one of his main advisers.

In addition, he wants to regain Correa’s path, and promises to reactivate social spending and break with IMF-backed austerity. His proposals include giving a bonus of $ 1,000 to one million families in his first week in office.

The main rival is the right-wing Guillermo Lasso. Born in Guayaquil, he is a businessman and banker, and this year he will try for the third time, after 2013 and 2017, to become head of state of Ecuador. In 1999 he was minister of economy.

Guillermo Lasso, conservative candidate of CREO, close in the polls of the favorite Andrés Arauz. © Rodrigo Buendía / AFP

Lasso believes that a return to “correismo” could lead Ecuador to become a new Venezuela. Among his proposals, the promotion of foreign investment and the increase in oil production stand out.

Analysts indicate that his image as conservative and close to the elites hurts him. However, Lasso has questioned parts of the austerity plan, insisting that it would not raise value added taxes, as recommended by the IMF.

Finally, the indigenous candidate, Yaku Pérez, has a good number of supporters, but not enough, according to polls, to be president. Covered by the powerful Pachautik indigenous movement, he has been an opponent of both Lenín Moreno and Rafael Correa. He was also president of the Confederation of Peoples of the Kichwa Nationality (ECUARUNARI).

The indigenous candidate, Yaku Pérez, is ranked third in the polls, and although he has no chance of winning, his votes will be key in a hypothetical second round. © Rodrigo Buendía / AFP

Pérez also calls himself an ecological and community leftist. It proposes to ban all mining activities and limit new concessions for oil production.

End to the convulsed presidency of Lenín Moreno

With these elections the era of Lenín Moreno at the head of Ecuador ends, who will not repeat his mandate, after winning in 2017 with 51% of the votes. After that election, Ecuadorians expected Moreno to maintain the continuity line of former President Rafael Correa. However, he broke with the past shortly after taking office and accused Correa of ​​corruption and irresponsible borrowing.

From the ‘correista’ social policies, Moreno went to a government that sought new commercial agreements and alliances with the private sector, in addition to promoting the development of the mining industry.

The president of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, during the reception of the first shipment of vaccines against Covid-19. © Santiago Arcos / Reuters

However, the economy did not take off and social tensions put Moreno’s stage at the head of the country on the ropes. Between October 2 and 13, the most massive and violent protests in recent years took place. Moreno had to declare a state of emergency, a curfew and it is estimated that there were between 8 and 11 deaths, as well as thousands of injured and detained.

The protests ended with a repeal of what was known as a “package” that included multiple cuts required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Problems in the electoral system

On February 7, more than 13 million Ecuadorians will choose between 16 candidates for the new president. But also 137 members of the Assembly and five representatives of the Andean Parliament.

Something that does not seem to happen: Defense Minister Oswaldo Jarrín confirmed delays in printing the electoral ballots. This would cause the vote to be delayed to a hypothetical presidential runoff in April.

But this is not the only problem: a printing error in 6 million ballots of the wrong logo of the Amigo political movement, has cost the Ecuadorian coffers 591,960 dollars.

France 24 with EFE and Reuters