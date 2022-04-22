By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO (Reuters) – The president of Ecuador’s National Court of Justice said on Friday that he signed an extradition request for the country’s former president Rafael Correa, who lives in Belgium, asking for his return to Ecuador to serve a prison sentence. eight years in prison for bribery.

An Ecuadorian court sentenced Correa to eight years in prison in 2020, accusing him – along with other officials – of being behind improper charges against contractors, in a move to finance election campaigns for his political movement between 2012 and 2012. and 2016.

Court president Ivan Saquicela signed a measure requesting Correa’s extradition based on an extradition agreement in force between Ecuador and Belgium, as well as other international pacts, Saquicela said in a telephone interview.

“This is the first time that extradition has been requested and it is in accordance with the law,” Saquicela told Reuters, rejecting claims that requests for Correa’s extradition had been made earlier.

The extradition request will now go to Ecuador’s foreign ministry, which needs to formally ask Belgium for Correa’s extradition.

The former president, who led Ecuador from 2007 to 2017 and has lived in Belgium since leaving power, has denied the allegations, describing the case against him as a political persecution led by his opponents.

Correa says the extradition request is “another piece of paper” and called Saquicela a clown in a series of Twitter messages.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito)

