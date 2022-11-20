The opening match of the 2022 World Cup has come to an end. The match has been one of the lowest level in memory, since Qatar has presented a very poor football and Ecuador has seen itself very quickly with the score in favor and has slowed down a lot until almost completely giving up the attack. Even so, there have been interesting actions, especially from Latin Americans,
The best player was Enner Valencia, who scored two goals, one from a penalty and the other a great goal in a good play by Ecuador. Curiously, Ecuador has scored five goals in the last two editions in which they have participated, and those five goals have been from Valencia.
The goal also serves to place him alongside other forwards who have scored five goals in five consecutive games, as Valencia scored twice against Honduras and one against Switzerland in 2014, despite being left out. With today’s two goals, the Ecuadorian player has five in five games and slips into this prestigious list.
Angelo Preciado, Ecuadorian winger, has been the footballer who has surprised the most. The Belgian Genk player was very good in defense and joined the attack with a lot of danger, surprising and creating danger.
Qatar made its debut today in a World Cup event with great expectations, but was very disappointed by not being able to show competitiveness. Ecuador did start with great pace, but by easily overtaking the hosts, they reduced the intensity and the match ended up being almost soporific.
Definitely the worst player was Qatar’s goalkeeper, Al Sheeb. He was very nervous and had several failures that condemned the team.
After the cancellation of Ecuador’s first goal due to a questionable offside, the arbitration was questioned on social networks. This is the first goal annulled by VAR in the history of the World Cups, despite the fact that this tool already existed in Russia.
Finally, we must highlight the fans, because although at first they made themselves heard, we could see how many spectators left the stadium at half-time, something that left a very negative image.
