Elements of the police guard the National Service of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Ecuador, where the remains of Fernando Villavicencio were taken. KAREN TORO (REUTERS)

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announced Thursday that an FBI delegation will arrive to collaborate in the investigation into the murder, on Wednesday, of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. The mission of the agents sent by the United States will be to join the investigations to determine the causes of the homicide and name the mastermind. The material author of the shots that killed Villavicencio died at the scene of the attack, which occurred after a campaign rally in the north of Quito. The prosecutor’s office reported this Thursday the arrest of six other people, all of Colombian nationality.

Villavicencio was shot to death seconds after getting into his truck. The hitman fired from outside towards the glass opposite the door through which the candidate had entered. The vehicle was not armored and Villavicencio was not wearing a bulletproof vest, despite the fact that he himself had denounced threats from local criminal groups that he linked to the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel. The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, and the Police Commander, Fausto Salinas, have not been able to clarify what went wrong in the security scheme for Villavicencio, who was moving under armed police custody. They also did not give details about the motive for the crime.

At a press conference held in Quito, officials limited themselves to reporting the arrest of six “foreigners” with criminal records. The suspects had been arrested a month ago, but the judge did not order preventive detention. The Colombians were released with the obligation to appear periodically before the court. But they missed the last judicial appointment, scheduled for August 2. Last Wednesday, two hours before Villavicencio’s murder, the justice system declared him a fugitive. The police finally captured them in the south of the city of Quito. Two of them had another arrest warrant for a fraud case.

“In various raids in the Conocoto sector and the south of the city, six subjects were apprehended: Andrés M., José N., Adey G., Camilo R., Jules C., Jhon R., all foreigners,” said the interior minister. The police found a rifle with two chargers, a submachine gun, four pistols, three grenades, four boxes of ammunition, two motorcycles, and a vehicle reported stolen.

Villavicencio, who was proposing a strong hand to deal with the problem, had received intimidating messages from aliases phyto, leader of the gang Los Choneros, a local group allegedly at the service of the Sinaloa Cartel. The Mexican drug organization is facing the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel for control of drug production, collection and trafficking operations in Ecuador.

