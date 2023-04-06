A soldier searches an Ecuadorian citizen, in Guayaquil. Marcos Pin (EFE)

The violence overwhelms the authorities of Ecuador. The Government of Guillermo Lasso authorized civilians to possess and carry weapons for personal defense as a solution to the escalation of violence in the country. “We have a common enemy, delinquency, drug trafficking and organized crime,” the president began his address in a message to the nation just before announcing the measure that this week has received all kinds of criticism given the possibility that any citizen have a gun in your hands.

In Ecuador, weapons were regulated for the exclusive use of the military, police and certain productive sectors. But with the modification, through a presidential decree, the possession and carrying of weapons is open to all civilians who meet certain requirements, such as being at least 25 years old and obtaining a certificate of psychological and toxicological evaluation issued by the Ministry of Health.

“This is part of the militaristic view of security that the president has been implementing,” says analyst Luis Carlos Córdova. In his opinion, the measure “now shifts responsibility to civil society.” However, he clarifies that access will be limited to those socioeconomic segments that have the possibility of investing in the purchase of a weapon: “This is restrictive for the vast majority of the population.”

The new government decision also affects private security guards, who must support the police “in surveillance and security tasks by carrying their weapons around their workplaces.” This was stated by Lasso without giving further details of what the civil and criminal responsibilities would fall on those who use a firearm. The guards know their limitations. For example, they do not have training like the one that members of the public force should undergo, which is why the announcement has caused rejection and fear.

“Now it will be worse”

“We have not been trained for that,” says Carlos Jaramillo, a certified guard who works in Guayaquil, the most violent city in the country, where crimes approach 600 in less than four months and 95% of murders are committed. have been perpetrated with firearms. “How can he give us that responsibility if we were already afraid to go out to work with so much insecurity, now it will be worse if they force us to act in the face of any attack,” adds Carlos.

See also Sudan.. The United Nations calls for accountability for the perpetrators in Darfur

The academy and human rights groups that work against gender violence and children have also expressed their rejection. They criticize that the measures adopted by the Government do not contemplate “addressing the underlying causes of violence related to inequality, discrimination and poverty” and reminds that the country has commitments to reduce the demand and availability of weapons to prevent violence in children and adolescents. In Ecuador, 9,553 illegal weapons were seized in 2022, according to the Security Studies Directorate. And only between January and February of this year, 1,722 firearms were seized.

chaotic week

Lasso’s decision comes in one of the most chaotic weeks the country has experienced. Added to the dozens of daily crimes were the murders of public hospital administrators, attacks on different media outlets with explosives, and the discovery of heads. In addition, a man who was a security guard at a pawn shop appeared with explosives strapped to his body.

Last Friday, one of the main suspects in a corruption plot that surrounds the close circle of the president was also found dead, in the coastal town of Punta Blanca, an hour from Guayaquil. So far, the authorities have not arrested the possible perpetrators, nor have the criminal gangs claimed responsibility for these attacks.

According to the analyst Córdova, “these elements have been creating an atmosphere of uncontrolled violence, of absolute fear, especially among the social elites, among the people of higher socioeconomic stratum that made it feasible to adopt this decision with their support.” Other readings is that the measure is a nod to the right-wing Social Cristiano party, which has been the main defender of the possession and carrying of weapons as a formula to combat insecurity and which currently supports the impeachment trial against Lasso in the legislative. According to this thesis, the measure could be a bargaining chip to avoid the removal of the president.

The package of measures against insecurity also includes a new state of emergency with a curfew that restricts the free movement of citizens in the cities of Guayaquil, Durán, Samborondón and in the provinces of Santa Elena and Los Ríos, a measure that the Executive has used on at least 14 occasions to try to contain insecurity and violence in two years of mandate.

