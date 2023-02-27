Ecuador | Authorities discovered a cocaine shipment worth more than 310 million euros in Ecuador

The drugs were found in a shipment of bananas that was on its way to Belgium.

of Ecuador the police have found almost 8.8 thousand kilos of cocaine in a shipment of bananas that was on its way to Belgium. Britannia Yleisradio writes about it, among others BBC and news agency AFP.

In the street trade, the value of the drugs would have been an estimated 330 million dollars, the police commander Fausto Salinas says according to the BBC. The amount is more than 310 million euros.

Ecuador is one of the most important transit countries for cocaine produced in Peru and Colombia. Last year, more than 200 tons of cocaine were seized in the country. Most of the seizures were made in the same port of Guayaquil, where the shipment on its way to Belgium was detected, according to AFP.

Ecuador is also the world’s largest exporter of bananas. So it’s no wonder that smugglers try to hide drugs among fruits.

The cocaine cargo was on its way to Belgium, which has seized the most cocaine in the European Union in recent years, reports the BBC. The port of Antwerp is the destination of several illegal drug shipments.

The seizure coincided with the Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden and the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson have visited the area. In addition to Ecuador, the duo will visit Colombia. Belgium wants to strengthen its cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking with these two South American countries.

European Director of the Monitoring Center for Narcotic Drugs and Drug Abuse Alexis Goosdeel has said recently that the growing flow of cocaine threatens the entire European Union, reports the BBC.

The phenomenon can also be seen in Finland, where the use of cocaine has become more common than before.