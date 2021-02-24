Ecuador | At least 75 prisoners have died in riots fueled by criminal gangs in Ecuador

Prison guards received help from the Ecuadorian army to quell the riots.

At least 75 prisoners have died in Ecuador, South America, when riots fueled by criminal gangs began in three different prisons.

There have been fatal riots in the prisons of Cuenca and Latacunga, located in the Andes mountains. In addition, prisoners have also died in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city and located on the shores of the Pacific Ocean. In addition, several prisoners and prison guards were injured in the violence, according to authorities.

Prison guards received help from the Ecuadorian army to quell the riots.

Ecuador’s prisons are overcrowded, and efforts have been made to reduce the number of prisoners during the coronavirus pandemic. Ecuadorian prisons have room for 29,000 prisoners, but there are 38,000 prisoners. There are 1,500 prison guards in Ecuador.